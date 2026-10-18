Bears-Falcons Game Halted Amid Kendal Daniels’ Scary Injury: What You Need to Know

The Chicago Bears game against the Atlanta Falcons was halted for an extended period of time as rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels appeared to sustain a scary injury. Both teams took a knee as medical officials attended to Daniels who sustained a neck injury.

Fox went to several commercial breaks during the broadcast as Daniels continued to be attended to by medical staff members. The good news is that Daniels appeared able to move his left hand as he was carted off the field.



Daniels was carted off on a stretcher as his head and neck were secured in a brace. Atlanta has yet to announce many specific details on Daniels’ injury.

The Falcons ruled out Daniels for the rest of the game with a neck injury. Play resumed in the Bears-Falcons matchup after an extended delay.

Here’s a look at the play where Daniels sustained the injury.



Let’s take a look at what is known so far about Daniels’ injury.

Falcons Rookie Kendal Daniels Has ‘Full Movement in All His Extremities’ After Scary Injury

Daniels was taken to Grady Medical Center during the Bears-Falcons game. The initial report on Daniels’ health status is positive.

Fox Sports’ Tom Rinaldi reported that Daniels is “fully conscious” after the injury and has “full movement in all his extremities.”

Falcons Kendal Daniels’ Injury News: Medical Staff Cut Off the Rookie’s Jersey Before Carting the Defender Off the Field

It was an emotional moment as both teams looked on as Daniels was on the ground receiving medical attention. Former NFL team doctor David Chao offered his initial assessment of Daniels’ injury.

“Stretchered off. Head down increases risk. Worry for neck injury🙏,” Chao noted in a series of October 18, messages on X (punctuation added).

“Jersey cut off and pads removed to access player for efficient treatment.”

Bears vs. Falcons: ‘Eerie Scene’ Described as Game Paused Amid Kendal Daniels’ Injury

NWI.com’s Mason Williams described the “eerie scene” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as play was halted.

“The entire Falcons sideline has come to huddle around Kendal Daniels, who had his jersey cut off by trainers and is being put onto a stretcher by medical staff,” Williams noted.

“Eerie scene right now.”

Bears Fans Warned to Stop Chanting ‘Green Bay Sucks’ After Kendal Daniels’ Injury

Some Bears fans in attendance were heard on the broadcast chanting “Green Bay sucks” during Daniels’ injury. Bears players urged fans to quiet the chant, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

“Entire Atlanta bench has emptied on the field as trainers are efforting getting Kendal Daniels on the cart,” Cronin detailed.

“Bears players are telling fans chanting ‘Green Bay sucks’ to stop doing that.”