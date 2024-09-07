Kevin Byard Speaks Out on Bears ‘Rolling the Dice’ on Defense

The Chicago Bears got more creative with the defense during this preseason than the team was in 2023, and new safety Kevin Byard III has taken notice.

Byard shared his thoughts on head coach Matt Eberflus‘ play calling during a media session on Friday, September 6.

“I think we’ve been rolling the dice a little bit as far as play calls since I’ve been here,” Byard said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Obviously, I’ve heard from the guys and even just looking at some stats where we didn’t blitz as much last year. I would hope [that] stays that way — the way he’s been calling the calls now. Always feel like as a defense you want to be able to mix up as many things as you can, especially with as versatile a group that we have. You want to be able give different looks for that quarterback.”

Bears May Need to Blitz More to Aid Questionable Pass Rush

More blitz packages won’t just keep opposing offenses guessing, but should also help Chicago up its pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Doing so has been a problem for the Bears defense in each of the past two seasons, as it finished last and second-to-last in total sacks in 2022 and 2023, respectively, per NFL.com.

General manger Ryan Poles has taken three considerable steps to address that issue. The first was trading a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders during the middle of last season for defensive end Montez Sweat, who lead Chicago in sacks for the year after picking up 6 of them in just nine games played for the Bears.

The second move Poles made was trading a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills to jump back into this year’s draft and select rookie edge rusher Austin Booker in the fifth round. Booker finished his final collegiate campaign with 12 tackles for loss and 8 sacks at Kansas.

Finally, the Bears traded a sixth-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks over the summer for Darrell Taylor, who amassed 22 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks over the last three years in the Pacific Northwest.

Despite the acquisitions of Booker and Taylor, plus a full season of Sweat, Chicago still doesn’t necessarily project to be one of the most effective defenses when it comes to disrupting the pocket and creating pressure. As such, bringing more linebackers up the middle and cornerbacks off the edge could go a long way toward adding more of that element to the Bears’ game.

More Aggressive Defense Likely to Help Bears Create Turnovers, Lead to Bigger Passing Plays

Sacks are important for a variety of reasons, one of which is the creation of turnovers.

Chicago was excellent in that regard last year, tying the Cleveland Browns for fifth in that category with 28 total. Some of that is luck, however, and the Bears shouldn’t expect the ball to bounce their way as many times in 2024.

Upping QB pressure, forcing bad throws and forcing fumbles are ways to manage what might otherwise be a regression to the mean when it comes to turnovers created by Chicago this season. That said, sending more players at the quarterback will leave the Bears secondary with more pass-catchers to cover, which means more man coverage and less help.

That will specifically put more pressure on Byard and company to effectively patrol the defensive backfield. The give and take is something the Bears will have to work out, but an improved offense in 2024 should take some pressure off the defense regardless of Eberflus’ in-game decisions.