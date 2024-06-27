Bears Insider Suggests Former Starter Could Be ‘On the Bubble’

The Chicago Bears made a bold play for their backfield during NFL free agency when they signed veteran D’Andre Swift as their new starting running back for the 2024 season. The question now is, where does Swift’s arrival leave former starter Khalil Herbert and his expiring contract heading into 2024 training camp?

The Athletic’s Adam Jahns thinks “on the bubble” could be a possibility.

Jahns and colleague Kevin Fishbain picked Herbert to make the Bears’ initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season in The Athletic’ latest roster projections on June 17, but Jahns also entertained the possibility that Herbert — who will be a free agent in 2025 — could be on the chopping block based on how Chicago has constructed its backfield.

“Herbert and [2023 fourth-round pick Roschon] Johnson also worked with [rookie quarterback Caleb] Williams and the starters,” Jahns wrote. “And yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if Herbert is considered on the bubble at Halas Hall. He’s in a contract year and the Bears drafted Johnson last year and signed Swift this year.”

Khalil Herbert Would Attract Attention, If Released

Jahns isn’t the only one thinking Herbert’s roster security could be flimsy. Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay even built off his speculation about Herbert and suggested the fourth-year running back could be one of five cut candidates on “every NFL team’s radar” during training camp and the build-up to the start of the 2024 regular season.

“If the Bears decide to move on without Herbert, plenty of other teams should be willing to roll the dice on a back who has averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry on his career,” Kay wrote on June 25.

Herbert has rushed for 1,775 yards and eight touchdowns over 42 career games for the Bears and served as Chicago’s lead back in 2023 despite an injury limiting him to nine starts. That said, Ryan Poles’ front office did not draft Herbert — a 2021 sixth-rounder — and may not wish to prioritize him with Swift and Johnson locked up through 2026.

The Bears also have reasons to want to see more of Johnson. He rushed 81 times for 352 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and added a third-most 34 catches, putting him behind only DJ Moore (96) and Cole Kmet (73) during his rookie season.

If Johnson is ready to step into the No. 2 role, the Bears may decide the best thing for both them and Herbert is to move on from him instead of pushing him into the No. 3.

Is Khalil Herbert Better as a Trade Candidate Instead?

The Bears have reasons to weigh moving on from Herbert, reasons that could become more evident once training camp starts and progresses. The team still must properly evaluate their running backs in action and make sure they would not be jumping the gun if they ditched Herbert and promoted Johnson into a more prominent 2024 role.

Given his experience, though, Herbert is a bit of a commodity for teams looking to add another young and battle-tested back to their roster. If the Bears truly decide to move on, perhaps he would make more sense as a trade candidate than a cut candidate.

The Dallas Cowboys still have a need in their backfield. They re-signed Ezekiel Elliott for the 2024 season but lost 2023 starter Tony Pollard in free agency, leaving them with Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman as their other rushing options. If the Cowboys want to make their room more competitive, they might feel it is worth giving the Bears a mid-to-late-round 2025 pick in exchange for Herbert.

The Las Vegas Raiders might also offer a fit for Herbert. They have high expectations for third-year back Zamir White heading into the 2024 season and added Alexander Mattison to the group to help account for the loss of Josh Jacobs in free agency. If either one disappoints in camp, though, Herbert could become more enticing.