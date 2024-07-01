Bears’ Speedy Playmaker Named ‘Logical’ Trade Candidate Prior to Camp

The Chicago Bears have been using the trade market mostly to acquire major talent over the past couple of seasons, but they could soon flip the script and make a deal or two to thin out some of their stacked position groups.

One roster spot where Chicago is loaded with talent is at the running back position. The Bears signed 2023 Pro Bowler D’Andre Swift this spring, formerly of the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, and he is the frontrunner to start. Chicago drafted Roschon Johnson in the fourth round the offseason prior, and he should start training camp with the inside track on the backup job.

As such, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report on Monday, July 1, dubbed running back Khalil Herbert one of the team’s top three trade candidates prior to the beginning of camp later this month.