Bears Trade Pitch Sends Phased-Out RB to Super Bowl Contender

The Chicago Bears finally found success in the run game in Week 4 while leaving former starter Khalil Herbert on the bench, which begs the question: Is it time for the Bears to consider the trade options with the 26-year-old running back?

The Bears finished with a season-best 131 rushing yards against the Los Angeles Rams. Starter D’Andre Swift led the way with 93 rushing yards and a 36-yard touchdown run that marked the longest for the Bears since Velus Jones Jr. during the 2022 season.

Roschon Johnson also had seven carries for 27 yards and a touchdown, getting work as the Bears’ preferred short-yardage and goal-line back less than a week after offensive coordinator Shane Waldron specified Herbert held that role for the team’s offense. Both Johnson (55) and Swift (171) have both out-snapped Herbert (21) through four weeks.

The Bears might like Herbert’s value as injury insurance for Swift and Johnson as they look to keep rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in the best situation they can manage. If they aren’t going to find a regular role for him, though, perhaps it would make the most sense for both sides to find a trade partner for him before November 5’s trade deadline.