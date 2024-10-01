Bears Trade Pitch Sends Phased-Out RB to Super Bowl Contender

The Chicago Bears finally found success in the run game in Week 4 while leaving former starter Khalil Herbert on the bench, which begs the question: Is it time for the Bears to consider the trade options with the 26-year-old running back?
The Bears finished with a season-best 131 rushing yards against the Los Angeles Rams. Starter D’Andre Swift led the way with 93 rushing yards and a 36-yard touchdown run that marked the longest for the Bears since Velus Jones Jr. during the 2022 season.
Roschon Johnson also had seven carries for 27 yards and a touchdown, getting work as the Bears’ preferred short-yardage and goal-line back less than a week after offensive coordinator Shane Waldron specified Herbert held that role for the team’s offense. Both Johnson (55) and Swift (171) have both out-snapped Herbert (21) through four weeks.
The Bears might like Herbert’s value as injury insurance for Swift and Johnson as they look to keep rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in the best situation they can manage. If they aren’t going to find a regular role for him, though, perhaps it would make the most sense for both sides to find a trade partner for him before November 5’s trade deadline.
The Dallas Cowboys — averaging a league-worst 75.3 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks — would be a logical suitor for just about any young running back with starting experience on his resume. A more compelling possibility, however, could be the Kansas City Chiefs, who are without Isiah Pacheco for at least the next month.
Could Khalil Herbert Trade Net Bears a 5th-Round Pick?
Herbert might not have as much trade value as some people think. While he rushed for 1,791 yards and nine touchdowns during his first three seasons with the Bears, teams might be wary about how much he can offer them considering how far he has fallen out of favor in Chicago. He is also a pending 2025 free agent and could be a half-year rental.
Realistically, a trade proposal for Herbert could look like this if the Chiefs wanted him:
Bears receive: 2025 seventh-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick
Chiefs receive: RB Khalil Herbert
The Chiefs do not have a 2025 sixth-round pick, so the Bears would have to settle for a seventh-round selection in each of the next two drafts in this scenario. Then again, if the Chiefs grow desperate enough in Pacheco’s absence, Bears general manager Ryan Poles — who has friends in Kansas City’s front office — might be able to talk them up to a fifth if he is willing to package one of the Bears’ seventh-rounders with Herbert.
Now, the Chiefs may feel that Carson Steele, Samaje Perine and recently-signed Kareem Hunt are enough to hold down the fort until Pacheco comes back. Pacheco is not due to return from his fibula injury until November at the earliest, but he intends to return for the two-time Super Bowl champions in 2024. The Chiefs may also be more interested in trading for a wide receiver amid injuries to Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.
Still, Herbert could tempt the Chiefs if the Bears add him to the NFL trade block.
Can Bears Replicate Week 4 Success on the Ground?
Regardless of whether the Bears decide to shop Herbert on the trade market over the next month, the team seemed to figure something out in the run game against L.A.
Swift looked much more like a running back deserving of $8 million per season in the 24-18 victory. Not only did he rush for 93 yards, but he also added a team-high seven catches for 72 yards on seven targets, proving to be a valuable checkdown for Williams. He looked vastly better than when he rushed for 68 total yards in the first three weeks.
Johnson also played a respectable role, something for which fans have been pounding their fists on the table. The 2023 fourth-round pick showed flashes down the stretch of his rookie season both as a runner and a pass-catcher, but Waldron’s new offense did not use him at all in the first two weeks as the unit struggled to find its identity.
Now, the question is can the Bears sustain their rushing success in Week 5?
One thing working in their favor is Carolina’s run defense. The Panthers have given up the fourth-most rushing yards (148.8 yards per game) over the first four weeks of the 2024 season. Head coach Dave Canales also confirmed on September 30 that the team won’t have either of its top linebackers available against the Bears with Shaq Thompson (season-ending Achilles tear) and Josey Jewell (hamstring) both dealing with injuries.
If the Bears can make it through the week healthy, they could have an opportunity to capitalize on Week 4’s rushing success and deliver back-to-back strong outings.
Comments
Bears Trade Pitch Sends Phased-Out RB to Super Bowl Contender