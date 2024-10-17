Bears RB Khalil Herbert Nearly Traded to Division Rival: Report

The Chicago Bears have enough depth at running back that Khalil Herbert can’t find his way onto the field, but that hasn’t diminished his trade value — not even in the eyes of one of the team’s biggest rivals.

The Minnesota Vikings dealt for running back Cam Akers on October 15 as a failsafe after starter Aaron Jones went down with a hamstring injury against the New York Jets in London nearly two weeks ago. However, Darren Wolfson of KSTP has reported since that Minnesota actually preferred Herbert to its reunion with Akers.

“I’m led to believe the Vikings preferred Khalil Herbert,” Wolfon said during an October 17 appearance on SKOR North. “One hundred percent confirmed: the Vikings had dialogue with Chicago. Absolutely had interest in Herbert; it wasn’t Cam Akers or bust.”

The deal ultimately fell through, though Wolfson didn’t report why. The most likely reason is that the two sides couldn’t agree on a price, and Chicago felt it could do better with another RB-needy team somewhere down the line.

The league’s trade deadline is November 5, and if the Bears want to move Herbert they will look to do so before then. The running back is in the final season of his rookie contract and will become an unrestricted free agent in March 2025 unless he signs a contract extension before then — either with Chicago or some new team following a trade.

Khalil Herbert Has Posted 3 Successful Seasons With Bears, Still Fell Down Depth Chart in 2024

Herbert has proven a high-value player for the Bears after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

He has produced 1,791 yards and 9 TDs on 372 carries over the course of his three-plus years in the league, which equates to an average of nearly 5 yards per attempt. That is type of per down value that a change-of-pace back must have to be worth a meaningful asset in the trade market in the modern NFL.

Herbert can also catch the football out of the backfield. He has tallied 45 receptions for 291 yards and 2 scores since joining the Bears.

All that adds up to the type of player a team with a 4-2 record, a burgeoning offense and playoff hopes around a rookie QB might want to keep in-house. The problem for Herbert, however, is that Chicago is simply too deep at the position.

The team signed D’Andre Swift to a three-year deal over the offseason after he put up Pro Bowl numbers with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. The Bears also selected Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of last year’s draft, who has developed into the clear No. 2 option at running back with 3 TDs on the season.

Cowboys Remain Possible Destination for Khalil Herbert

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Thursday authored a trade pitch that would see the Bears flip Herbert to the Dallas Cowboys in return for a fifth-round pick, which is considerable value considering how much his usage has fallen off in Chicago behind Swift and Johnson.

“Herbert had 24 runs for 13 or more yards during his first three seasons with the Bears. Some explosiveness wouldn’t hurt [the Cowboys], even if he would only become a part of the rotation,” Barnwell wrote. “With his contract expiring after the season, he’s likely going to be moving on in 2025.”

Other teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, could also end up potential landing spots for Herbert before the trade deadline passes a little less than three weeks from now.