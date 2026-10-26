Bears Hounding AFC Team in Trade Pursuit of 4-Time All-Pro Pass-Rusher

The Chicago Bears are hunting upgrades on the defensive front in the coming weeks, and they have their collective eye on one player in particular.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday morning, October 25 that the Bears are intent on dealing for four-time All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack. However, the Los Angeles Chargers continue playing hard to get ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

“And the Chargers keep telling teams they’re not interested in dealing Khalil Mack. They want to win games, but they haven’t won any games so far, and they’re 0-6,” Schefter said. “And you have to wonder if a team like the Chicago Bears will keep calling to try and bring Khalil Mack back to Chicago.”

Khalil Mack Among Most Logical Trade Candidates in Entire NFL

Mack, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was with the Bears from 2018-21. He made two of his four All-Pro teams during that run and earned spots in three Pro Bowls.

At 35 years old, Mack returned to L.A. on a one-year deal worth $18 million for this season. However, his base salary is just $8 million.

So if Chicago trades for Mack after Week 8, which seems like the earliest the Chargers might do a deal since they’re holding strong now during their bye week, the Bears would only have to take on a shade under $4.5 million in salary cap by adding Mack.

The going rate for a player of Mack’s age and skill set during the middle of the season is probably in the neighborhood of a fifth-round draft pick in 2027. That asset, plus $4.5 million, is a reasonable price for Chicago to pay to add future Hall of Famer to the edge of the defense who has tallied five tackles for loss and three sacks through six games this season.

Bears Predicted to Act as Most Aggressive Trade Deadline Team in NFC North Division

Whether it’s Mack or someone else, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports predicted on Sunday morning that the Bears will be the most aggressive team in the NFC North Division ahead of the trade deadline.

“I think of the teams in the NFC North, there’s going to be one team that’s going to be really aggressive when it comes to the trade deadline — I think that will be the Chicago Bears,” Glazer said. “I know they’ve already talked to you know, the Chargers, saying, ‘Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?’ I think they’re going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles, that’s what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division.”

Chicago could also look for a defensive tackle, such as DeForest Buckner of the Indianapolis Colts, or a cornerback like Tariq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles over the next few weeks.