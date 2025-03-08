Chicago Bears Just Sent Khalil Mack Reunion Hype into Overdrive

With the start of free agency just days away, the Chicago Bears social media team just sent its fan base into a tizzy.

On March 7, the Bears released a 47-second highlight video titled “Leave your legacy” on all their official social media pages, including Instagram and X.

The video featured several Bears defensive legends, including Charles “Peanut” Tillman and Brian Urlacher. It was notable for one glaring reason, though: it showcased several of Khalil Mack’s standout moments during his tenure with the Bears, including impactful plays he made against teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tristan Wirfs toss, anyone?) and the rival Green Bay Packers.

Mack appeared multiple times throughout the video — noticeably more than any other player — leading to widespread speculation among fans and analysts about a potential reunion between the Bears and the veteran pass rusher, who is set to hit free agency for the first time ever.

Bears Fans React to Social Media Video Featuring Khalil Mack, Hype Potential Return

Mack’s tenure with the Bears, spanning from 2018 to 2021, was marked by impactful performances that made him a fan favorite.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 as part of the team’s rebuilding efforts under current general manager Ryan Poles. Would the two sides consider a reunion?

At 34, Mack is coming off a six-sack season in 2024 and has accumulated 107.5 sacks over his career, including a remarkable 17-sack campaign in 2023. He’s getting older, but he should still have a few more solid years left. That, coupled with Chicago’s glaring need for a pass rusher, especially after releasing defensive end DeMarcus Walker in February, is enough to intrigue Bears Nation.

Social media reactions to the video were swift and filled with incredibly enthusiastic Bears fans. Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO Sports shared the video, writing: “Yoooo this was a wild tweet to post starting with Khalil Mack!”

“More Khalil Mack in here than any other player. He’s a free agent next week,” Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote.

“Are the Chicago Bears trying to recruit Khalil Mack with this video?” the folks at Bleacher Nation wondered.

A Look Back at Mack’s 1st Tenure in Chicago

In his debut season with the Bears in 2018, Mack played 14 games, recording 47 combined tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown. He earned him Pro Bowl honors and a first-team All-Pro selection that year, also finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Over his four seasons in the Windy City, he amassed a total of 36.0 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 52 QB hits, 35 tackles-for-loss and a safety.

The 2021 season, his final with the Bears, was marred by injury. After playing in seven games and recording 19 combined tackles and 6.0 sacks, he underwent season-ending foot surgery and was placed on injured reserve. Could he fancy a return to Chicago to try and end his time with the team on a high note? It’s certainly possible.

While the Bears have not made any official announcements regarding Mack’s potential return, the emphasis on him in their recent social media content has undoubtedly sparked conversations. As free agency approaches, his situation will be one fans closely monitor to see if a reunion comes to fruition. Stay tuned.