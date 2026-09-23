Bears Pinned As Top Landing Spot for 114-Sack Pass Rusher

There’s a lot to be concerned about when it comes to the Chicago Bears defense.

Guys are not playing up to expectations (e.g., Jaylon Johnson, Devin Bush, Grady Jarrett), and there’s always going to be conversations about what the Bears should do to fix these issues on defense.

Ride it out with the guys already on the roster, or perhaps look to bring in some help via the open market or through a trade?

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has the Bears as a top landing spot in a potential trade for Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Bears Pinned As Top Landing Spot for Chargers’ DE Khalil Mack

Knox listed the Bears, along with the Detroit Lions, as a top landing spot for Khalil Mack for just the price of one conditional 2027 fourth-round pick, saying, “edge-rusher Khalil Mack will be a logical trade chip if the Chargers slide out of contention. He’s 35, is playing on a one-year deal, and is still valuable as a rotational pass-rusher. Mack has recorded a sack, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback pressures this season.”

The Chargers could be hesitant to trade him away, but things aren’t looking good for Los Angeles.

Their upcoming schedule is brutal, with matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens (in order).

With how the Chargers started the season, it doesn’t look like they’ll be in playoff contention, and could have a fire sale when the NFL trade deadline nears.

Mack has spoken in the past about his desire to return to the Bears and even acknowledged that he knows he’ll be a complementary piece of the pass rush with Montez Sweat in town.

And he definitely knows how to get to the quarterback with 114 career sacks.

Should the Bears Trade for Mack If He Becomes Available?

The Bears could certainly use some more help on the defensive line, and while Mack has still been a productive pass rusher, it’s hard to justify sending away a draft pick for a 35-year-old pass rusher on a one-year deal.

There are, of course, two sides to this scenario. On one hand, the Bears’ pass rush has been a glaring weakness through the early part of the season, and Mack represents a proven, veteran solution who wouldn’t require a massive commitment. A reunion would bring instant credibility to a unit that has lacked a consistent second pass rusher, and his leadership in the locker room could pay dividends beyond just his on-field production.

On the other hand, this isn’t exactly a move that would instantly address all of Chicago’s problems on defense. It’s still early in the season, and giving up a potential fourth-round pick for a 35-year-old rental could be seen as a bad move.

If the Bears have a terrific record near the trade deadline and still struggle in the pass rush department, maybe you justify it. But the real question is whether Mack could help and is still a productive, healthy pass rusher come November.