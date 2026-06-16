Bears Had ‘Good Workout’ With Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver: Report

The Chicago Bears are still exploring their options for adding more wide receiver depth with a little more than a month to go until their 2026 training camp.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Bears worked out former New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson on Monday, June 15. Wilson also characterized it as a “good workout” for the 6-foot-1, 214-pound veteran.

Wilkerson has just six career receptions despite coming into the league in 2020, but he has impressively turned three of those catches into touchdowns as a limited role player. He delivered his best production in the Patriots’ regular-season finale in 2021, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns while playing on a career-high 60 snaps.

Should the Bears sign him, they would have 11 wide receivers on their 90-man roster — unless they were to waive one of their other bottom-roster options at the position.

Kristian Wilkerson Has Limited Special Teams Experience

The Bears are not signing Wilkerson just yet, though Wilson’s report that his workout went well does seem to raise the odds that he will land in Chicago for training camp.

If Wilkerson does sign with the Bears, though, he will need to show them that he can contribute on special teams more than he has in his previous NFL stops if he wants to win a role on either their 53-man roster or 16-man practice squad for the 2026 season.

In nine career games, Wilkerson has played just 30 special teams snaps to his 156 total snaps of offense. While that might sound ideal for someone trying to make their money as an NFL pass-catcher, his lack of experience in the third phase could hurt his chances with a Bears team that will want its depth receivers adding value on special teams.

By comparison, Bears veteran speedster Scotty Miller — who signed after the NFL draft in early May — would hold an edge over him in a roster competition because he brings experience as a return specialist to the table along with his previous receiving exploits.

How Open is Bears’ Competition at Wide Receiver?

The Bears have made a habit of adding more depth to their wide receiver room in the months since they traded veteran starter DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills on March 11.

Just how many spots are actually up for grabs in the Bears’ 2026 rotation, though?

Coming out of OTAs, the Bears appear to have four solid locks to make their initial 53-man roster at the wide receiver position in Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, veteran free-agent signing Kalif Raymond and third-round draft pick Zavion Thomas. They also return Jahdae Walker, who contributed late in the 2025 season, as a likely fifth receiver.

Barring a slump from Walker or an injury, that may leave only one spot available for the rest of the wide receivers, including Miller, Maurice Alexander and JP Richardson.

Now, Bears head coach Ben Johnson showed in his first season that he is willing to let undrafted rookies or limited-experience players genuinely compete for places on his roster. Even still, Wilkerson — if he signed — would face an uphill battle to make it.