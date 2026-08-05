Kyle Long Sends Bold Message on Bears OT Darnell Wright Amid Extension News

The Chicago Bears locked in one of their cornerstone players on offense, extending right tackle Darnell Wright on a massive four-year, $116 million deal with $93 million in guaranteed money.

Not only is that the biggest deal ever for a right tackle, but it’s also the most guaranteed money given to an offensive lineman in NFL history.

Wright’s been fantastic for Chicago, appearing in over 95% of the team’s offensive snaps since entering the league in 2023 and earning Second Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection in 2025.

With the news regarding Wright’s extension, former first-round pick Kyle Long shared his bold message on Wright’s future in Chicago.

Kyle Long Sends Bold Message Regarding Darnell Wright

Kyle Long believes Darnell Wright will not only win a Super Bowl in Chicago, but is also one of the most influential draft picks in team history.

“Darnell Wright is going to be an All-Pro right tackle, and he’s going to make about half a billion dollars. He will win a Super Bowl for the Chicago Bears, and when we look back on that draft pick, it’ll be one of the most important, productive, and significant things that happened in this little stretch that we’ve got going on in Chicago.”

Long went on to list out all the things he loves about Wright’s game.

“Massive, can roll people, throw them out the club, can absolutely cave in the front side of a run block, scheme down blocks. He’s great in combination on the back side of run schemes. And I think he’s a guy that can turn a first down into a touchdown for some of these running backs.”

Ben Johnson, Ryan Poles Comments on Extending Wright

Everyone is a happy camper knowing Wright is locked in for the foreseeable future, and head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles had some words regarding the extension.

Johnson: “Our team is rooted in being driven by belief and built by hard work, and Darnell epitomizes our culture in every way. We are excited that Darnell will remain an integral member of our team as we work toward championship-level execution in all that we do.”

Poles: “As we continue to build our team and develop our culture, we are excited that Darnell will remain a cornerstone of our franchise as we work toward creating sustained success. Darnell has consistently elevated his play and the performance of his teammates since joining our team, and we look forward to his continued growth and leadership for years to come.”

It’s a special feeling knowing the Bears are able to not only draft an All-Pro, but keep him in the building long-term. Building through the draft is always a good feeling, especially when they live up to the hype, which is exactly what Wright has done since being drafted in the first round back in 2023.