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Bears Announce Final Kyle Monangai Decision Before Patriots Game

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Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears looks on
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The Chicago Bears have made their final decision on running back Kyle Monangai ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Patriots.

The Chicago Bears will try to keep their momentum going after their 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, a game that saw the return from injury of starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams.

But not only do the Bears have a short week to do it, they will face their hottest opponent when they take to Soldier Field Thursday night against the New England Patriots, the defending AFC champions who have won their last three games in a row.

In what could be a significant blow, the Bears announced a final decision on their leading running back heading into the Patriots showdown.

Kyle Monangai, who still leads the Bears rushers with 81 yards per game, will miss Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, extending the second-year running back’s absence to three straight games, the Bears announced in their final injury report before the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Chicago’s top ground threat stays sidelined while a Patriots defense ranked ninth against the run awaits at Soldier Field, and the Bears already watched their rushing attack shrink once without him.

Monangai did not participate in practice according to the estimated reports Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday for the short week, according to RotoWire. He has not practiced since the Week 4 win over the New York Jets, when he piled up a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with thumb and toe injuries.

Kyle Monangai Injury Timeline and Return Outlook

Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears reacts
GettyKyle Monangai has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

The toe, not the thumb, proved the bigger problem for Monangai. A walking boot and a specialist visit followed, and the Bears held him out of Weeks 5, 6 and 7.

Coach Ben Johnson has labeled the injury week-to-week and ruled out injured reserve, which would have forced a four-game absence.

“As far as I know, he’s trending in the right direction,” Johnson said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago has 11 days off after the Patriots game, then visits Seattle on Nov. 2. That makes Week 8 the earliest realistic return, according to Sports Illustrated.

Three missed games falls within the normal range for turf toe. Recovery depends on severity as a Grade 1 sprain often heals within two weeks, while a Grade 2 partial tear commonly takes two to six weeks, according to a Sporting News turf toe recovery overview. The boot, week-to-week status and absence of an injured reserve move point toward a mild-to-moderate case.

CHICAGO BEARS — INJURY REPORT
Week 7 • Final Report • Bears vs. New England Patriots • Thu, Oct 22 • Prime Video
Pos Player Injury Mon Wed Game Status
OUT
RB Kyle Monangai Thumb / Toe DNP DNP OUT
LB Jack Sanborn Concussion DNP DNP OUT
DOUBTFUL
LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP Limited Doubtful
QUESTIONABLE
DB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. Hip Full Full Questionable
NO GAME DESIGNATION (EXPECTED TO PLAY)
LB Keyshaun Elliott Quadricep Full Full
OL Jonah Jackson Hip / Quadricep DNP Full
* Mon/Tue/Wed were walk-throughs — participation is estimated. Game: Thu, Oct 22 • 8:15 p.m. ET • Prime Video. Source: Chicago Bears official injury report.

Bears Run Game and Caleb Williams Without Monangai

Chicago led the NFL in rushing through the first month of the season. Monangai had 10 carries in each of the season’s first three games, totaling 178 yards and one touchdown. Without him, the Bears managed 81 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries against Green Bay in Week 5, then 98 yards on 33 carries at Atlanta, though they scored three times on the ground.

D’Andre Swift gained 43 yards on nine carries against the Packers and 44 yards on 16 carries against the Falcons. Roschon Johnson ran five times for six yards in the first game and 13 times for 51 yards in the second.

New England allows 91.8 rushing yards per game, according to Fox Sports‘ 2026 defensive rankings. Ben Johnson’s scheme is built around the run, and Caleb Williams’ return from a hamstring injury helped offset the drop-off in Atlanta.

Right guard Jonah Jackson, who exited the Falcons game with a hip and quad injury, practiced fully Wednesday without an injury designation, according to reporter Courtney Cronin. Chicago frequently runs behind Jackson and right tackle Darnell Wright.

Chicago arrives off a win at Atlanta. The reigning AFC champion Patriots enter at 4-2. The Bears will lean on Swift and Johnson behind the offensive line, with a practice squad elevation possible, while Monangai’s next chance to return arrives at Seattle.

CHICAGO BEARS — 2026 SCHEDULE
RESULTS — 4-2
WK Date Opponent H/A Result Record
1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Carolina Away W 59-37 1-0
2 Sun, Sep 20 Minnesota Home L 9-3 1-1
3 Mon, Sep 28 Philadelphia Home W 27-7 2-1
4 Sun, Oct 4 New York Jets Home W 23-12 3-1
5 Sun, Oct 11 @ Green Bay Away L 31-7 3-2
6 Sun, Oct 18 @ Atlanta Away W 31-23 4-2
UPCOMING
WK Date Opponent H/A Kickoff (ET) Network
7 Thu, Oct 22 New England Home 8:15 p.m. Prime Video
8 Mon, Nov 2 @ Seattle Away 5:15 PM ESPN
9 Sun, Nov 8 Tampa Bay Home 5:20 PM NBC
WK 10 — BYE WEEK
11 Sun, Nov 22 New Orleans Home 10:00 AM FOX
12 Thu, Nov 26 @ Detroit Away 10:00 AM CBS
13 Sun, Dec 6 Jacksonville Home 10:00 AM FOX
14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Miami Away 10:00 AM CBS
15 Sat, Dec 19 @ Buffalo Away 5:20 PM CBS
16 Fri, Dec 25 Green Bay Home 10:00 AM Netflix
17 Sun, Jan 3 Detroit Home 1:25 PM FOX
18 TBD — Flex Game @ Minnesota Away TBD TBD
All times Eastern. Home games at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. Week 7 is Thursday Night Football on Prime Video vs. New England. Week 18 is a flex game — date and broadcast TBD.

Jonathan Vankin JONATHAN VANKIN is an award-winning journalist who covers MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, boxing, golf, and Olympic sports for Heavy.com. He twice won New England Newspaper and Press Association awards for sports feature writing. He was a sports editor and writer at The Daily Yomiuri in Tokyo, Japan, covering the Olympics, pro baseball, boxing, sumo and other sports. More about Jonathan Vankin

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Bears Announce Final Kyle Monangai Decision Before Patriots Game

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