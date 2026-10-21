Bears Announce Final Kyle Monangai Decision Before Patriots Game

The Chicago Bears will try to keep their momentum going after their 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, a game that saw the return from injury of starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams.

But not only do the Bears have a short week to do it, they will face their hottest opponent when they take to Soldier Field Thursday night against the New England Patriots, the defending AFC champions who have won their last three games in a row.

In what could be a significant blow, the Bears announced a final decision on their leading running back heading into the Patriots showdown.

Kyle Monangai, who still leads the Bears rushers with 81 yards per game, will miss Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, extending the second-year running back’s absence to three straight games, the Bears announced in their final injury report before the Thursday Night Football matchup.

Chicago’s top ground threat stays sidelined while a Patriots defense ranked ninth against the run awaits at Soldier Field, and the Bears already watched their rushing attack shrink once without him.

Monangai did not participate in practice according to the estimated reports Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday for the short week, according to RotoWire. He has not practiced since the Week 4 win over the New York Jets, when he piled up a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with thumb and toe injuries.

Kyle Monangai Injury Timeline and Return Outlook

The toe, not the thumb, proved the bigger problem for Monangai. A walking boot and a specialist visit followed, and the Bears held him out of Weeks 5, 6 and 7.

Coach Ben Johnson has labeled the injury week-to-week and ruled out injured reserve, which would have forced a four-game absence.

“As far as I know, he’s trending in the right direction,” Johnson said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago has 11 days off after the Patriots game, then visits Seattle on Nov. 2. That makes Week 8 the earliest realistic return, according to Sports Illustrated.

Three missed games falls within the normal range for turf toe. Recovery depends on severity as a Grade 1 sprain often heals within two weeks, while a Grade 2 partial tear commonly takes two to six weeks, according to a Sporting News turf toe recovery overview. The boot, week-to-week status and absence of an injured reserve move point toward a mild-to-moderate case.

CHICAGO BEARS — INJURY REPORT Week 7 • Final Report • Bears vs. New England Patriots • Thu, Oct 22 • Prime Video Pos Player Injury Mon Wed Game Status OUT RB Kyle Monangai Thumb / Toe DNP DNP OUT LB Jack Sanborn Concussion DNP DNP OUT DOUBTFUL LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP Limited Doubtful QUESTIONABLE DB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. Hip Full Full Questionable NO GAME DESIGNATION (EXPECTED TO PLAY) LB Keyshaun Elliott Quadricep Full Full — OL Jonah Jackson Hip / Quadricep DNP Full — * Mon/Tue/Wed were walk-throughs — participation is estimated. Game: Thu, Oct 22 • 8:15 p.m. ET • Prime Video. Source: Chicago Bears official injury report.

Bears Run Game and Caleb Williams Without Monangai

Chicago led the NFL in rushing through the first month of the season. Monangai had 10 carries in each of the season’s first three games, totaling 178 yards and one touchdown. Without him, the Bears managed 81 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries against Green Bay in Week 5, then 98 yards on 33 carries at Atlanta, though they scored three times on the ground.

D’Andre Swift gained 43 yards on nine carries against the Packers and 44 yards on 16 carries against the Falcons. Roschon Johnson ran five times for six yards in the first game and 13 times for 51 yards in the second.

New England allows 91.8 rushing yards per game, according to Fox Sports‘ 2026 defensive rankings. Ben Johnson’s scheme is built around the run, and Caleb Williams’ return from a hamstring injury helped offset the drop-off in Atlanta.

Right guard Jonah Jackson, who exited the Falcons game with a hip and quad injury, practiced fully Wednesday without an injury designation, according to reporter Courtney Cronin. Chicago frequently runs behind Jackson and right tackle Darnell Wright.

Chicago arrives off a win at Atlanta. The reigning AFC champion Patriots enter at 4-2. The Bears will lean on Swift and Johnson behind the offensive line, with a practice squad elevation possible, while Monangai’s next chance to return arrives at Seattle.