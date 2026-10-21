Bears Share Contradictory Updates on Kyle Monangai Ahead of Patriots Showdown

There is little doubt the Chicago Bears have missed the presence of running back Kyle Monangai in their offense over the past two weeks, though the team sent mixed messages as to his potential availability against the New England Patriots on the upcoming edition of Thursday Night Football.

Monangai has been out the previous two contests due to a turf toe injury he suffered during a career game against the New York Jets in Week 4, in which he rushed the football 30 times for 146 yards and two scores.

The team designated him as a DNP (did not practice) for Monday’s walkthrough across all platforms. However, the Bears sent out conflicting information after Tuesday’s session as to Monangai’s status.

So this is interesting. The injury report @BearsPR tweeted has Kyle Monangai as a DNP. But the Bears' app and website list him as LP. Which one is correct? Credit to @tekster420 for pointing it out. https://t.co/A1zEU9fNv0 pic.twitter.com/wO3IhoL8K7 — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) October 21, 2026

“So this is interesting,” Brendan Sugrue of USA Today’s Bears Wire posted to X Tuesday. “The injury report @BearsPR tweeted has Kyle Monangai as a DNP. But the Bears’ app and website list him as LP [limited participant]. Which one is correct? Credit to @tekster420 for pointing it out.”

Kyle Monangai Has Proven Vital to Bears’ Elite Run Game This Season

It is possible there was simply a miscommunication or an error somewhere within the organization as to Monangai’s status. That said, the consequences of his practice status are significant, particularly two days before a matchup with the reigning AFC champions who happen to be on a three-game winning streak.

Monangai tallied a total of 60 carries for 324 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and three scores across the first four games of the season, which ranked him well within the top 10 rushing leaders in the NFL to that point. He added five receptions for 39 yards.

In the two games since Monangai went down, the Bears’ rushing totals fell alongside him. Chicago tallied 24 carries for 81 yards and one TD in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears then ran the football 33 times for 98 yards and three scores against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.

Whether Monangai can play or not may well dictate how frequently — not to mention how effectively — Chicago’s offense can move the football on the ground against New England and subsequently control time of possession, which has long been an important element to head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

Logic, Precedent Dictate Kyle Monangai Unlikely to Play for Bears Against Patriots on Thursday Night Football

Monangai did not practice at all in either of the past two weeks, which suggests his return on a short week is unlikely.

That is especially true because turf toe injuries are notorious for their potential to linger, and the Bears (4-2) will have 11 days off between their TNF game against the Patriots on Thursday and a Monday Night Football showdown on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on November 2.

Common logic and historical precedent point to the Bears holding Monangai out this week and revisiting his possible return ahead of their trip to Seattle. However, the contradictory reports out of Chicago on Tuesday have muddied the picture on Monangai’s status.