The Chicago Bears have been without running back Kyle Monangai for the past five games, and his absence has absolutely been felt across the offense.

Monangai returned to the practice field on Monday, November 16 following the team’s bye in Week 10. After the session, the second-year RB spoke with reporters about battling through and managing his turf toe injury, as well as his status ahead of the Bears’ matchup with the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field this upcoming Sunday.

“It feels amazing just to be back out there,” Monangai said. “You know, I’ve been out for a month. It’s been a process. But I’m just happy to be back out there with the guys and, you know, I’m on track.”

On track for what exactly is unclear. However, Monangai has not played in five weeks since he posted the best game of his career, which came against the New York Jets in Week 4. That performance included 146 rushing yards and two TDs on 30 carries along with one reception for four yards.

Bears Taking Every Precaution Ahead of Kyle Monangai’s Potential Return Against New Orleans in Week 11

Courtney Cronin of ESPN attended Chicago’s practice on Monday and shared video of Monangai putting in work on the field.

“Bears were back on the practice field Monday for a 70-minute session coming off their bye,” Cronin captioned the post. “Here’s Kyle Monangai, who spoke about his 5-game absence due to turf toe. He initially did not realize how severe the injury was and has plates and other apparatuses for his shoe to keep his toe protected going forward. Was only in a walking boot for about a week after the initial injury and has been working his way back since October.”

If he is healthy enough to play against the Saints, Monangai will presumably step back into his role as the RB2 behind starter D’Andre Swift. Fourth-year back Roschon Johnson has served as Monangai’s primary fill-in since he went down with the toe injury late in Week 4.

Kyle Monangai Was Among NFL’s Most Successful RBs Through 4 Weeks of Season

During his post-practice interview, Monangai noted how strange it has been to remain a part of the team but also take more of an observer’s role over the last month-plus.

He was among the league’s top 10 rushing leaders through Week 4 with a total of 324 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries (5.4 yards per attempt).

“It’s a different point of view. Like I’m in all the meeting and everything, I’m still engaged,” Monangai continued. “My main thing was just trying to stay level-headed, stay positive, stay in the moment, take it day by day … because sometimes you can get in your head.”