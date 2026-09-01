Chicago Bears Cast Doubt on Kyle Monangai’s Status for Week 1

The Chicago Bears have provided a new injury update on running back Kyle Monangai that casts doubt on his availability for Week 1’s season opener.

Following a busy two days of roster assembly, Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that Monangai is still considered “week-to-week” with the right knee injury that has kept him sidelined at practice since mid-August.

Monangai exited practice on August 16 with a hyperextended right knee after veteran teammate Grady Jarrett accidentally tackled him during an unpadded session. While initial reports indicated that Monangai would be “fine,” an MRI on his knee later revealed that the 24-year-old would need to miss multiple weeks to let his knee recover.

Monangai’s original timeline seemed to suggest that he could still play against the Carolina Panthers in the first game of the 2026 regular season on September 13, but his ongoing “week-to-week” status is not encouraging for that outcome.

Fortunately for the Bears, they still have nearly two full weeks of practice left before they must make game-day decisions about their injured players for Week 1’s opener.

Kyle Monangai Avoiding Injury List is Good News for Bears

Monangai’s status remains unchanged from when the Bears first classified him as “week-to-week” in mid-August, but that does not mean it is all doom and gloom for their second-year running back.

Despite the uncertainty about his return, Monangai avoided landing on an injury list when Chicago made its initial 53-man roster cuts on Sunday night. The Bears also did not place him on injured reserve (minimum four-game absence) after the cutdown period, signaling that they expect him to return within the first four weeks of the season.

Monangai is in line to play a key role for the Bears offense once he returns to the lineup. He exceeded expectations as a rookie in 2025 when he climbed the depth chart to the No. 2 role and rushed for 783 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games.

Until Monangai is healthy again, though, the Bears will need to explore their other options to complement veteran starter D’Andre Swift in their backfield.

Will Bears Tab Roschon Johnson to Fill in for Monangai?

While the door is still open for Monangai to return to play without missing a game, the Bears are undoubtedly trying to figure out what their backup plan may look like if he isn’t cleared in time.

Could that mean Roschon Johnson will finally get his next opportunity?

Johnson has been a bit of an enigma over his first three seasons with the Bears. He impressed in a small sample size as a rookie in 2023 and then punched in six touchdowns on just 55 touches in 2024 while operating as a goal-line/short-yardage back, but he vanished in 2025 due to injuries.

Johnson is built in a similar power-rushing mold to Monangai, so the Bears might find it easy to drop him into the lineup as the change-of-pace back alongside Swift. He might not be the only one who receives an opportunity if Monangai misses the start of the season, though.

The Bears also have veteran running back Salvon Ahmed — who stood out in the preseason — and newcomer Zavier Scott on their practice squad to consider elevating against the Panthers.