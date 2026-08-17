Bears Receive New Brutal Injury Update on Kyle Monangai

The injuries just keep piling on for the Chicago Bears, and it’s adding on with running back Kyle Monangai.

Monangai left practice on August 16th after teammate Grady Jarrett tackled him from behind.

“They were not wearing pads today and Grady seemed to realize it mid-tackle, attempting to hold Monangai up at the end,” Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears tweeted out. “He clearly felt bad.”

Later that day, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out that Monangai was believed to be “fine,” saying, “Initial tests showed his knee to be structurally sound, but the team will do an MRI to confirm.”

However, his colleague Jeremy Fowler revealed a new timeline for Monangai’s injury, which isn’t what Bears fans want to hear.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler Reveals New Timeline on Kyle Monangai’s Injury

According to Fowler, Kyle Monangai suffered a hyperextended knee.

“Expected to miss multiple weeks but per the MRI the outcome is considered positive after a recent practice injury,” Fowler added.

It’s one thing to suffer an injury during practice, but another when the injury could have been avoided if Grady Jarrett had known better. And it’s not like Jarrett is a rookie either. He’s been in the NFL since 2015.

Jarrett has yet to comment on the situation.

Bears Backup Running Back Role is Vital For the Team

Having a reliable backup running back in Chicago is extremely important, and the numbers back it up.

As a result of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai’s performances, the Bears’ third-string running back has received only 13 carries since 2024.

No team relies more on just two running backs than the Bears, and with Monangai’s status in doubt for the start of the season, the Bears could turn to an unfamiliar face in the backfield.

“We feel good about those top two backs right now and where they’re at,” head coach Ben Johnson said regarding the running back position. “So, the battle for three, four, five, whatever that looks like, a lot comes down to special teams. A lot comes down to how do you separate yourself from those top two guys? What’s your skill set? How’s it different?”

Johnson went on to comment on Salvon Ahmed, the 27-year-old RB Chicago signed this offseason who got two carries and caught three passes during the first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, saying, “[Ahmed] has got that slashing mentality where he’s hard to bring down in space, and that showed up again today. Showed up in practice really throughout camp so far. We’ll continue to challenge him to find a defined role there on special teams where he can help us out the most there. And then pass protection, how do we continue to improve? When you’re a little bit smaller as a running back, that’s always what I’m looking for. How well, how stout are we holding up to a blitzing linebacker?”

Whether it’s him, Roschon Johnson, or even another running back that hasn’t been mentioned, the hope is one of them could fill in for Monangai if he isn’t 100% healthy by the time Week 1 rolls around.