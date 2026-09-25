Bears Get Good News on Kyle Monangai Ahead of Week 3

The Chicago Bears got some much needed injury news Friday when running back Kyle Monangai returned to practice as a full participant.

Monangai was limited during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices with a hamstring injury before the Bears upgraded him to a full participant Friday – His game status is still listed as unspecified, but the progression is an encouraging sign with Chicago preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

The timing matters for the Bears as their offense could be without quarterback Caleb Williams, while Tyson Bagent remains in the concussion protocol after replacing Williams in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

All signs point to Case Keenum starting, so Chicago needs as much stability as it can get elsewhere on offense. Monangai can provide some of that.

Monangai has become a major part of Chicago’s ground game

The second year running back has been one of the Chicago Bears’ most productive offensive players through two games…

Kyle Monangai opened the season with 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries during Chicago’s 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers.

His 61 yard touchdown run was the biggest play of his afternoon, and he became part of a historic performance alongside D’Andre Swift, who also topped 100 rushing yards.

Monangai then managed 47 yards on 10 carries against Minnesota, giving him 147 rushing yards on 20 attempts through two games…

So he’s averaging 7.4 yards per carry and has already produced five first downs and a 61 yard run. He has also caught four passes for 35 yards.

That efficiency makes his return particularly important if Chicago has to adjust its offensive approach against Philadelphia. A healthy Monangai gives whoever starts at quarterback another reliable option.

The Bears need their running back room healthy

D’Andre Swift has been dealing with an ankle/knee issue, but the Bears’ official injury report lists him as a full participant as well – That gives Chicago a chance to enter Monday night’s game with its top two running backs available.

That’s important because the Chicago Bears have already shown how effective their backfield can be when both players are involved. Swift and Kyle Monangai each topped 100 rushing yards in the season opener, marking the first time since 1980 that two Bears running backs each reached that mark in a season opener.

Now Chicago won’t be able to replicate the 291 rushing yards it produced against Carolina every week. But the two-back combination gives Johnson options, particularly if the quarterback situation remains unsettled.

Yes Kyle Monangai still needs to make it through the weekend without a setback, and a full practice does not automatically guarantee he will play Monday. But Friday was a significant step in the right direction.

After Chicago’s offense managed only three points against Minnesota, having Monangai and Swift available could give the Bears a much better chance to establish the ground game against Philadelphia.

And with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, that could become one of the most important parts of Chicago’s Week 3 plan.