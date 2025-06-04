Bears’ $40 Million Rising Star Disrespected in Latest Rankings

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their annual list of top 32 cornerbacks heading into the 2025 NFL season, but one notable name was nowhere to be found: Chicago Bears slot cornerback Kyler Gordon.

In an article meant to spotlight the league’s premier talents at the position, the 2022 second-round pick was surprisingly absent despite a terrific 2024 campaign.

PFF explained that their rankings were “primarily influenced by advanced coverage grade,” which factors in standard coverage grading, separation allowed, difficulty of assignments, and performance on plays where the defender wasn’t targeted. While they also made adjustments based on health and snap counts, Gordon’s omission is still odd. He was PFF’s 21st-ranked cornerback in the NFL last season out of 222 qualified CBs, and his impact goes well beyond traditional statistics.

Kyler Gordon vs JSN pic.twitter.com/puLVlmWyHo — Dave (@dave_bfr) December 27, 2024

A Rising Star in the Slot: Why Kyler Gordon Belongs in the Top 32

While Gordon doesn’t always put up eye-catching interception numbers, his film tells a different story. He’s a player who shuts down slot receivers, contributes in run defense, and provides consistent disruption on passing downs. Whether he was tasked with defending the top wideout or matching up against opposing playmakers in man or zone coverage, Gordon was able to do the job. His assignment difficulty and positional flexibility arguably exceed many of those ranked in the top 32.

To add on, first-year defensive coordinator Dennis Allen believes Gordon can do even more than just dominate in the slot.

“Does he go outside and compete at outside corner? Does he compete at safety? I’ve told him that he needs to be learning both of those spots,” Allen said. “We’ll figure out where that second position is where he can go out and compete. Hopefully we can find some more playing time for him.”

Funny how PFF even listed Gordon as the Bears’ most improved player in 2024, stating, “Gordon earned a career-high 76.0 grade in 2024, tied for the 11th-highest among cornerbacks, and he carved out his position as one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, in part thanks to his tough defense against the run. Gordon earned a 76.5 grade against the run, and also allowed just 41 receptions in coverage in 2024, showing a big improvement in both departments.”

Yet, he wasn’t even listed in their top 32 cornerbacks list.

Final Thoughts

Even when factoring health and availability, Gordon played in 15 of 17 games last season, the most he’s played in one season. It’s also worth noting he did all of this in a down year for the Bears’ defense. Despite the regression last season, Gordon shined and showed the Bears why he deserved a three-year, $40 million extension.

While advanced metrics are valuable tools for evaluating players, it’s not fair to overlook the nuances of a player’s contributions, especially one who is thriving in one of the NFL’s hardest positions to play.

Gordon may not be a household name, but his play speaks volumes. If he continues to build off last season, expect him to force his way onto the list of top NFL cornerbacks next year.