The Chicago Bears may have a new reason to worry about cornerback Kyler Gordon’s availability after their first practice back from the bye week.

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Gordon was the only player not spotted during the Bears’ open-to-media portion of practice on Monday, November 16, raising new concerns about the 26-year-old’s status against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11.

Gordon had briefly exited early in the third quarter of Week 9’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after appearing to injure his left wrist while making a touchdown-saving tackle on wide receiver Tez Johnson. He eventually returned to the game, though.

Gordon also shut down lingering injury concerns about his wrist in the postgame.

“My left wrist is perfectly fine,” Gordon told reporters at his locker after the Bears seized a 27-24 victory on Sunday Night Football, via WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell.

Given Gordon’s new practice absence, though, it is fair to wonder whether something changed with his wrist during the bye week. The Bears may also simply want to proceed cautiously with a player who missed the first five games of the 2026 season — and their entire offseason program, including training camp — with soft-tissue injuries.

The Bears will issue their first injury report for Week 11 after Wednesday’s practice.

Kyler Gordon Has Made Impact for Bears Since Returning

Getty Kyler Gordon has dominated since returning to Bears’ lineup.

The Bears have plenty of time to work through Gordon’s new situation before they must decide his playing status against the Saints next Sunday. His impact on their defense over the past five weeks does heighten the importance of his availability, though.

Gordon officially returned to his slot role for the Bears defense in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons and proceeded to terrorize quarterback Michael Penix Jr., becoming the first NFL cornerback in the last 40 years to record three sacks and two forced fumbles.

He also did so while playing just 17 total defensive snaps.

Since then, Gordon’s snap count has gradually increased while his production has remained fairly steady. He has 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and a pass breakup over four games and reached a season-high 52 snaps against the Bucs despite his injury — though he struggled in coverage, allowing four catches for 106 yards.

Even so, Gordon remains a valuable asset for Dennis Allen’s blitz-heavy defense, making Monday’s practice absence all the more noteworthy coming out of the bye week.

Bears News: Malik Muhammad Practicing After Bye Week

Getty Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad participated in Monday’s first practice.

The news about Gordon’s practice absence is a bit troubling, but the Bears seem to be still trending in the right direction with their other two injured cornerbacks.

Chicago had both Tyrique Stevenson and rookie Malik Muhammad on the practice field Monday, an encouraging sign after both entered the bye week dealing with injuries.

Stevenson has been dealing with a thumb injury that he sustained in Week 8’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. While he managed to play through the injury in Week 9, he re-aggravated it against the Buccaneers and wound up exiting the game early.

Meanwhile, Muhammad has missed the last two games for the Bears with a toe injury. He has remained a limited participant in practice through his injury, though, making it more difficult to discern whether his status improved during Monday’s first practice.

At a minimum, Stevenson’s and Muhammad’s participation on Monday suggests that they have a chance to return to the lineup against the Saints in Week 11.

The Bears also had running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) and wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) back at practice on Monday, but no injury report means no clarification on how much either one participated in the day’s session.