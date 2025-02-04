Trade Proposal Has Bears Sending Kyler Gordon to AFC for Former DPOY

Fans of the Chicago Bears have worked themselves into a tizzy over news of the latest NFL star to request a trade, and their excitement is understandable.

In a statement shared through NFL insider Ian Rapoport, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on February 3. Cleveland has reached the playoffs just two times in Garrett’s eight years with the team, and the veteran defensive end expressed a desire to play for a contender.

After finishing with a 5-12 mark in 2024, the Bears certainly don’t fall into that category, but considering general manager Ryan Poles’ history of being aggressive on the trade market coupled with Chicago’s need for a top-tier pass rusher, trading for Garrett is a a definite possibility.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put together the five most logical trade partners for Garrett, and the Bears were No. 1. “Adding Garrett into the mix would supercharge a Chicago defense that struggled in 2024,” Kay wrote, adding:

“The Bears allowed the sixth-most yards per game in the league and recorded only 40 sacks and 11 interceptions on the year. Chicago already employs one of the NFL’s better edge defenders in Montez Sweat, but the 28-year-old took a step back and recorded only 5.5 sacks during his first full season in the Windy City. Pairing him with Garrett would create a devastating duo that would terrorize opposing quarterbacks.”

Bears fans may bristle at Kay’s proposed trade package, though, as it involves shipping off one of the team’s top young defensive backs in Kyler Gordon.

Trade Proposal Has Bears Swapping Kyler Gordon, Picks for Edge Rusher Myles Garrett

Here’s a look at the full trade proposal Kay put together:

Browns would receive: 2025 first-round pick (No. 10 overall), 2025 second-round pick (No. 41), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 149), CB Kyler Gordon

Bears would receive: Edge Myles Garrett

The Bears may be willing to part with several players via trade now that new head coach Ben Johnson is aboard, but it’s unlikely Gordon will be one of them.

One of the team’s most athletic and versatile defenders, Gordon appeared in 15 games in 2024. He amassed 75 total tackles (48 solo, 4.0 for loss), 0.5 sacks, 5 passes defended, 2 QB hits and a forced fumble, also recovering 3 fumbles. He was the only player new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen singled out when meeting with the media for the first time.

“Kyler Gordon is an outstanding nickel player,” Allen said in his introductory presser with the team on January 30. “I have a vision for how we can utilize him. I think the foundation for what we want to do is there, and then I’m just excited about finally getting these guys in here and us having the opportunity to work with them and see exactly what we have.”

Gordon just turned 25 at the end of the 2024 season, and he’ll be a likely candidate for a contract extension before the 2025 season begins. Thus, don’t expect the Bears to trade him away any time soon.

Bears Will Be Looking to Add Another Edge Rusher

While it likely won’t be Gordon involved in any trade packages, the Bears still need help in the pass rushing department, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they pursued Garrett, who is a contender for DPOY yet again after a stellar 2024 campaign.

In 17 games, Garrett tallied 14.0 sacks, a league-high 22 TFLs, 3 forced fumbles and 28 QB hits. He’s about as disruptive as it gets. But if the Bears would rather scour free agency, there will be options, too, with former starter Khalil Mack back on the market, as well as Philadelphia Eagles standout Josh Sweat.

Whoever they pursue, it promises to be an exciting offseason for the Bears, who have $63 million in available cap to spend.