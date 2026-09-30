Bears Get Major Kyler Gordon Injury Update Before Jets Matchup

The Chicago Bears have received a major update on the potential return of slot cornerback Kyler Gordon ahead of Week 4’s matchup with the New York Jets.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire, the Bears designated Gordon for return to practice on Wednesday, September 30, officially opening his 21-day window to rejoin the 53-man roster and creating a clear timeline for his long-awaited return.

Gordon remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a calf injury that held him out all offseason and training camp. He is also ineligible to return to the Bears’ active roster until after their fourth game, meaning he won’t play vs. the Jets.

Even so, Gordon’s change in status is a sign of significant progress in his recovery.

The Bears will now have exactly 21 days to activate Gordon back to the 53-man roster. If they are unable to clear him at the end of the 21-day window, he must remain on the PUP list for the remainder of the 2026 season.

In other words, the Bears would not have opened his practice window unless they felt confident that he would be ready for activation within the next three weeks.

Kyler Gordon Returns After Frustrating Injury Absence

Getty Kyler Gordon had not practiced for the Bears since last January.

With Gordon’s return to practice, the Bears may finally be nearing the end of one of the most frustrating injury sagas they have endured in Ben Johnson’s two years as coach.

Gordon had not practiced in more than eight months prior to returning for September 30’s practice. The Bears shut him down in the spring when he showed up for OTAs with a “soft-tissue” injury, hoping he would be ready to return in time for July’s camp.

Instead, the injury — more clearly defined as a hamstring issue — persisted and forced Chicago to place Gordon on the PUP list, leaving everyone involved “frustrated.”

“All hands on deck to get [Gordon] back,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said early in training camp on July 28. “Coach [Ben Johnson] alluded to it before in terms of his availability or the lack thereof. Obviously, he’s frustrated. We’re frustrated.”

Will Kyler Gordon Return to High Level of Play for Bears?

Getty Kyler Gordon is under contract with Chicago for three years and $40 million.

The Bears should feel good about getting Gordon — who is in the first year of a three-year, $40 million contract — back on the practice field. Before signing his deal, he was playing like one of the best nickel defenders in the league, which they could use.

Can the Bears count on Gordon to return to his former level of play, though?

Gordon has missed a lot of time over the past two years. He played just 117 defensive snaps over three regular-season games due to lower-body injuries in 2025. And while he returned for the playoffs, his subsequent offseason has cast doubt on his reliability.

Given Gordon’s time away, the Bears might not green-light him to return to his starting role right away once he rejoins the active roster. He will have presumably had three weeks of practice by then, but Dennis Allen’s staff has little experience with him. It may take some time for them to trust him — if injuries don’t force their hand.

In any case, the Bears can do nothing until at least next week when PUP players can return.