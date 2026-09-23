Bears Urged to Bite Bullet, Trade $40 Million Star Amid Team Feud

The Chicago Bears did not have an update on Kyler Gordon on Wednesday, which nevertheless may have been a message on the injured cornerback’s future with the franchise.

Gordon started the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a calf injury that kept him out of training camp and sidelined him for the entire preseason as well. He also missed all but three games last year due to soft-tissue concerns.

Both general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have spoken publicly in recent weeks about their frustrations over Gordon’s continued absence and the lack of optimism around his return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on September 8 that there was “some optimism” around Gordon’s circumstances in Chicago’s front office.

“#Bears standout CB Kyler Gordon, who is on IR with a calf injury, is away from the team working with his own trainer to accelerate recovery, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on social media. “The plan is for Gordon to return a few weeks into the season and begin practicing shortly thereafter. Some optimism here.”

However, the handful of words Johnson uttered on the topic of the cornerback Wednesday, September 23 didn’t indicate any good, or imminent, news of Gordon’s return to action.

“Ben Johnson on whether Kyler Gordon has taken steps toward returning: ‘I’ve got nothing to add there,'” Chris Emma of The Score reported via X.

Bears Advised to Attempt Kyler Gordon Trade Sooner Than Later

In the wake of Johnson’s press conference, Harrison Graham of “Chicago Bears Now” suggested that the team cut its losses with Gordon and trade him as soon as they can find a suitor.

The problem with that idea is that Gordon hasn’t been healthy for going on two years and his three-year contract valued at $40 million, the highest for any nickel cornerback in the NFL currently, began in 2026.

“I don’t know if there’s a single team that would trade for Kyler Gordon, but if there is, might as well do that at this point,” Graham wrote. “And, yes, you can trade a player who’s on the PUP List.”

If Chicago does decide to flip Gordon and is able to find a buyer, the team will be selling on the CB at an all-time low value — most likely unable to get more than a mid-to-late Day 3 draft asset in return.

Bears Announced Tyrique Stevenson Week to Week With Hamstring Injury

Moving on from Gordon now may also prove bad timing, as Chicago’s secondary continues to take hits in the form of injuries.

Not only is safety Coby Bryant out for the year after knee surgery in August, but Tyrique Stevenson suffered a hamstring strain against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Johnson said on Wednesday that the team’s second starting outside cornerback is week to week with the injury.

Rookie Malik Muhammad has played well in the nickel CB spot in Gordon’s absence, and the recently-acquired Clark Phillips III is likely to fill in for Stevenson for however long he is out.

If Gordon returns, Muhammad could potentially move outside and Phillips could fall back into a reserve role to maintain some depth in the already heavily depleted secondary.