Bears Could Have Ideal Free Agent Replacement for LB Jack Sanborn

When the Chicago Bears elected to let local product and fan favorite, linebacker Jack Sanborn, pursue free agency, he landed with the Dallas Cowboys and former coach Matt Eberflus.

Now, under new head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Chicago will be looking for a replacement. Enter E.J. Speed.

Currently a free agent, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named the Bears as an ideal fit for the ex-Colts LB.

“Speed can slot in as a starting linebacker or a high-end rotational player and can also provide special-teams value,” Knox wrote, adding:

“Chicago’s defense struggled against the run in 2024, finishing the year ranked 29th in yards per carry allowed and 28th in rushing yards allowed. New Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith held the same position in Indianapolis during both of Speed’s campaigns as a full-time starter.”

Should Bears Sign LB E.J. Speed as Jack Sanborn Replacement?

With Allen’s aggressive, hybrid 4-3 scheme requiring sideline-to-sideline speed and versatility at the second level, Speed could be a natural fit — particularly as a potential replacement for Sanborn.

While Sanborn was a solid performer for Chicago since going undrafted in 2022, his athletic limitations were exposed a bit in pass coverage. According to PFF, Sanborn allowed a passer rating of 118.8 when targeted in 2024 and graded just 45.1 in coverage. That’s not good.

By contrast, Speed has been better overall in coverage, allowing opposing QBs a passer rating of 98.7 over his six NFL seasons, per PFF.

Allen’s defenses—most recently with the New Orleans Saints—have long valued linebackers with fluid movement and the ability to blitz, drop into zone coverage and track mobile quarterbacks. Speed has proven adept in each of those areas. Per Next Gen Stats, the veteran LB reached a top speed of 20.19 mph on a QB chase-down in 2023, one of the top marks among linebackers.

Speed, who could command a mid-tier deal around $6–8 million annually, would also be an affordable upgrade over Sanborn without breaking the bank.

Speed’s familiarity with similar defensive principles under Colts DC Gus Bradley—who also incorporates Cover 3 shells and a hybrid front—could make his transition to Allen’s system seamless. His special teams value also boosts his appeal, as he played over 75% of Indy’s special teams snaps in 2022 and 2023.

More on Speed’s Background & Recent Stats

At North Crowley High School, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Speed showcased his versatility by playing both quarterback and wide receiver, throwing for 3,000 yards and rushing for 350 yards his senior year.

The Colts selected Speed in the fifth round of the 2019 draft, recognizing his potential to contribute both on defense and special teams. Throughout his early career, he distinguished himself as a special teams ace, notably blocking punts that led to touchdowns and earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice.

His role on defense expanded over time, and in March 2023, the Colts rewarded him with a two-year, $8 million contract extension. The 2023 season saw Speed stepping up significantly, playing in 16 games with 11 starts. He finished second on the team with 102 tackles, along with a sack, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

In 15 starts last season, Speed amassed a career-high 142 tackles (seven for loss), five pass breakups and an interception.

If the Bears want to fortify their linebacker corps and elevate their defensive ceiling under Allen, targeting Speed could be a smart, calculated move.