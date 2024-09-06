Bears Had Surprising QB Ranked Behind Caleb Williams in 2024 Draft

There was never any doubt the Chicago Bears were going to take quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles never publicly stated his intentions, but after trading away erstwhile starter Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans and analysts alike knew Williams was going to be a Bear.

But how did the Bears view the QBs behind their new rookie starter? Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune was asked in his September 4 mailbag what he has been “hearing around the league” about this year’s crop of freshman quarterbacks.

In addition to Williams, six were taken in the first 12 picks: Jayden Daniels at No. 2 (Washington Commanders), Drake Maye at No. 3 (New England Patriots), Michael Penix at No. 8 (Atlanta Falcons), J.J. McCarthy at No. 11 (Minnesota Vikings) and Bo Nix at 12 (Denver Broncos).

Other than Williams, Biggs mentioned the Bears having higher marks than other teams did for one QB in particular: Nix.

Brad Biggs: Broncos QB Bo Nix ‘Graded Out Pretty Well’ for Bears

While he stressed the Bears never waivered from selecting Williams at No. 1, Biggs also noted Chicago’s appreciation for Nix would likely surprise people.

“Nix is super interesting,” Biggs wrote. “I think he graded out pretty well for the Bears in the predraft process. Was it a tough choice between Williams and Nix? I’m not saying that at all. I’m just saying I bet if you stacked the top six quarterbacks in the draft class, the Bears’ list would have had Nix higher than No. 6.”

It’s unclear exactly where the Bears had Nix ranked, but the Broncos rookie has had a hot start to his young career, and like Williams, Nix looks comfortable playing at the next level.

In two preseason appearances, Nix went 23-30 (76.7% completion percentage) for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns and zero turnovers. He did not get sacked once.

Nix & Bears QB Caleb Williams Both Named Team Captains as Rookies

Nix started 61 games over his five years in college at Auburn and Oregon, and it seems that experience and strong leadership were key traits the Bears were looking for in a QB.

Both Nix and Williams have been named team captains as rookies, and both have been impressing their veteran teammates.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Williams said about being named a captain, via the Associated Press. “I can’t really think of how many rookies are captains, especially with a team so talented like this. With a lot of, I guess you can say vet guys. We’re a pretty young team but we obviously have a good amount of vets on this team, so to be named a captain by my peers and colleagues, my teammates and my friends and brothers I’m extremely grateful, extremely happy.”

“It’s a first for me,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said bout having a rookie QB serve as a team captain, via 104.3 The Fan. “I think it’s a credit to him and you know I think his teammates felt that he belonged in that position.”

“It’s unusual for a rookie to get made a captain,” Payton added. “But that was something that I think organically takes place throughout the spring and training camp.”

After promising preseasons, both Nix and Williams are set to make their regular season NFL debuts on September 8.