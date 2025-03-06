Bears ‘Locked In’ on Heisman Trophy Finalist to Pair With Caleb Williams: Report

There really can’t be smoke without fire…can there?

Because the smoke surrounding the Chicago Bears and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty has turned from a few sparks into a bit of an inferno in a matter of weeks.

Now, after upgrading their offensive line by trading for veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, Chicago is building a powerful interior foundation that could maximize the effectiveness of a versatile, explosive back. Someone exactly like Jeanty.

Noting the Bears are “locked in on” the former Boise State standout, The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler believes new Bears head coach Ben Johnson covets Jeanty a great deal — enough to draft the RB 10th overall.

Bears Drafting RB Ashton Jeanty Becoming More Realistic Option

Chicago’s recent veteran additions to the O-line are likely game changers.

Thuney, a key part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent success, and Jackson, a reliable and physical presence in Detroit, provide a combination of technical prowess and power blocking that should create consistent running lanes.

“The core talent surrounding QB Caleb Williams is expected to improve even further in the coming months,” Fowler wrote, adding:

While adding pieces up front continues to be a focus on the pro side of things, adding Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 10 overall was one of the more common topics of conversation at the combine. With wideouts DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and tight end Cole Kmet already in place, along with the addition of HC Ben Johnson in the headset, Jeanty was a common player-team match that was discussed throughout the week by a variety of different folks. While things of course can, and will, change for teams, the historically productive ball-carrier could very soon find himself in the NFC North taking handoffs from the 2024 No. 1 overall pick.

With Thuney and Jackson excelling in both zone and power-blocking schemes, Jeanty’s ability to adapt to different running concepts makes him an ideal fit for the evolving Bears offense. The Bears’ current backfield , featuring D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson, lacks a true every-down star, and Jeanty’s potential to become a featured back would give them long-term stability.

Jeanty Has 2 Very Important Meetings Coming Up

Another reason the Bears could target Jeanty is his unique skill set, which fits well into modern NFL offenses. At Boise State in 2024, Jeanty led the NCAA with 2,601 rushing yards on 374 carries, averaging an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. He also scored a whopping 29 rushing touchdowns.

Selecting Jeanty would align with Chicago’s desire to surround Williams with as much talent as possible. Teams like the 49ers and Lions have shown how investing in both the offensive line and a versatile running back can elevate a young QB and drive offensive efficiency.

Jeanty has scheduled Top 30 visits with two teams: the Dallas Cowboys and the Bears. The Cowboys, holding the 12th overall pick, and the Bears, with the 10th pick, are both exploring options to bolster their running back positions. Dallas struggled in the run game last season, ranking 27th in the NFL, while Chicago is seeking to enhance its offensive balance under Johnson.

It’s possible the Bears are creating the smoke themselves in the hopes of pushing the Cowboys to trade up for Jeanty, leaving another offensive lineman or pass rusher left for themselves. Regardless, the upcoming draft is shaping up to be a must-see.