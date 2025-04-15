Hi, Subscriber

Bears ‘In No Position’ to Re-Sign Longtime Starter, Will Likely Draft His Replacement

  • 1.5K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Poles
Getty
General manager Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears.

If Will Campbell is still on the board when the Chicago Bears pick at No. 10, should they take him?

With the 2025 NFL Draft just over a week away, it’s a question many members of Bears Nation are asking, and for good reason.

Noting the Bears “need offensive linemen on rookie contracts,” Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron thinks if Campbell is still available when they’re on the clock, the former LSU offensive lineman would be a no-brainer to replace current starting left tackle Braxton Jones.

“Braxton Jones is a free agent at the end of this year,” Zimmerman wrote on April 14. “The Bears are in no position to re-sign him. I think they’ve made it pretty clear in their actions that they don’t plan to do this anyway, but with guys like Dan Moore getting north of $20 million per season, there’s no reason to think Jones can’t get that as well.”

Instead of re-signing Jones to a significant deal, Zimmerman believes drafting a LT is the smarter move for multiple reasons.

If OL Will Campbell Falls to 10 in the Draft, He’d Be Perfect Braxton Jones Replacement for Bears

Campbell is 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, and he started all 38 games at left tackle during his three-year tenure at LSU, earning accolades such as Consensus All-American and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024.

His combination of strength, agility, and leadership—being the first offensive lineman to receive LSU’s prestigious No. 7 patch—make him one of the top OL prospects in the draft. Despite concerns about his arm length, Campbell’s performance against top-tier SEC competition likely showcases his ability to excel at the NFL level. Zimmerman thinks those are qualities new Bears head coach Ben Johnson likely fancies.

“Johnson knows the Bears need an LT, and they need one this year,” Zimmerman noted, adding:

“Will Campbell would be the ideal guy, but will he slide that far? There’s plenty of buzz that he would be the Patriots‘ selection at four, but I would say, if the Patriots decide to go another direction, there’s a decent chance he could slide all the way to 10. The Bears are in a difficult spot with the 10th pick. They will be sweating seeing how the board breaks in the top nine, but make no mistake about it, if there’s a tackle there at 10, the Bears should and will pounce.”

Have Bears Already Made Their Decision About LT?

Comparing Campbell to Jones reveals potential for an upgrade. While Jones posted a respectable 77.4 overall grade and an 80.8 pass-blocking grade in 2024, he allowed five sacks and committed seven penalties over 719 snaps, according to PFF.

Additionally, Jones suffered a broken ankle at the end of the 2024 season, which may impact his performance moving forward. He has started 40 games for Chicago over his three seasons, but with his status a question mark heading into training camp, it’s fair to think Johnson may want to add a rookie to compete.

Johnson has expressed the need for tackles who can anchor effectively in pass protection and contribute to the run game, and Campbell’s physicality and run-blocking prowess align well with that.

Drafting Campbell at No. 10 would not only address immediate concerns at LT, but also provide a potential long-term solution at the position, especially considering Jones is entering the final year of his contract.

With every other spot on the O-line shored up, left tackle remains a position of intrigue for the Bears heading into the draft. It’ll be interesting — and telling — to see who they add early on.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Miles Boykin's headshot M. Boykin
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Drew Dalman's headshot D. Dalman
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Devin Duvernay's headshot D. Duvernay
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Grady Jarrett's headshot G. Jarrett
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Case Keenum's headshot C. Keenum
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Dayo Odeyingbo's headshot D. Odeyingbo
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Shaun Wade's headshot S. Wade
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Latest Bears News Alerts

Kyler Gordon : Signs three-year extension

Gordon and the Bears agreed on a three-year, $40 million contract extension with $31.25 million guaranteed Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Gordon will stick around Chicago for the foreseeable future after securing a new deal Sunday. The cornerback is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he compiled 75 total tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries over 15 regular-season games. Gordon will likely operate as the Bears' primary slot cornerback again in 2025, playing alongside Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and Tyrique Stevenson.

Comments

Bears ‘In No Position’ to Re-Sign Longtime Starter, Will Likely Draft His Replacement

Notify of
1 Comment
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x