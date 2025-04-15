Bears ‘In No Position’ to Re-Sign Longtime Starter, Will Likely Draft His Replacement

If Will Campbell is still on the board when the Chicago Bears pick at No. 10, should they take him?

With the 2025 NFL Draft just over a week away, it’s a question many members of Bears Nation are asking, and for good reason.

Noting the Bears “need offensive linemen on rookie contracts,” Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron thinks if Campbell is still available when they’re on the clock, the former LSU offensive lineman would be a no-brainer to replace current starting left tackle Braxton Jones.

“Braxton Jones is a free agent at the end of this year,” Zimmerman wrote on April 14. “The Bears are in no position to re-sign him. I think they’ve made it pretty clear in their actions that they don’t plan to do this anyway, but with guys like Dan Moore getting north of $20 million per season, there’s no reason to think Jones can’t get that as well.”

Instead of re-signing Jones to a significant deal, Zimmerman believes drafting a LT is the smarter move for multiple reasons.

If OL Will Campbell Falls to 10 in the Draft, He’d Be Perfect Braxton Jones Replacement for Bears

Campbell is 6-foot-6 and 319 pounds, and he started all 38 games at left tackle during his three-year tenure at LSU, earning accolades such as Consensus All-American and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024.

His combination of strength, agility, and leadership—being the first offensive lineman to receive LSU’s prestigious No. 7 patch—make him one of the top OL prospects in the draft. Despite concerns about his arm length, Campbell’s performance against top-tier SEC competition likely showcases his ability to excel at the NFL level. Zimmerman thinks those are qualities new Bears head coach Ben Johnson likely fancies.

“Johnson knows the Bears need an LT, and they need one this year,” Zimmerman noted, adding:

“Will Campbell would be the ideal guy, but will he slide that far? There’s plenty of buzz that he would be the Patriots‘ selection at four, but I would say, if the Patriots decide to go another direction, there’s a decent chance he could slide all the way to 10. The Bears are in a difficult spot with the 10th pick. They will be sweating seeing how the board breaks in the top nine, but make no mistake about it, if there’s a tackle there at 10, the Bears should and will pounce.”

Have Bears Already Made Their Decision About LT?

Comparing Campbell to Jones reveals potential for an upgrade. While Jones posted a respectable 77.4 overall grade and an 80.8 pass-blocking grade in 2024, he allowed five sacks and committed seven penalties over 719 snaps, according to PFF.

Additionally, Jones suffered a broken ankle at the end of the 2024 season, which may impact his performance moving forward. He has started 40 games for Chicago over his three seasons, but with his status a question mark heading into training camp, it’s fair to think Johnson may want to add a rookie to compete.

Johnson has expressed the need for tackles who can anchor effectively in pass protection and contribute to the run game, and Campbell’s physicality and run-blocking prowess align well with that.

Drafting Campbell at No. 10 would not only address immediate concerns at LT, but also provide a potential long-term solution at the position, especially considering Jones is entering the final year of his contract.

With every other spot on the O-line shored up, left tackle remains a position of intrigue for the Bears heading into the draft. It’ll be interesting — and telling — to see who they add early on.