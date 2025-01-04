Familiar Face for Bears Spotted in Green Bay Ahead of Game vs. Packers

The prodigal coach returns. Sort of.

Just days before the Chicago Bears take on the rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the regular season finale, a familiar face for both teams popped up on the Packers’ sideline.

Luke Getsy has found his way back to the Packers, serving as a consultant of sorts. After a series of less-than-stellar stints — including being unceremoniously dismissed as the Bears’ offensive coordinator in January 2024 and a brief, ill-fated tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders that ended in November 2024 — Getsy now has a chance to give Green Bay’s defense some intel about what he saw from Chicago’s offense.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told the media that his former assistant has been working with the team from a far prior to this week, much in the same way former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh did earlier in the season.

“This is the first week he’s been here (physically),” LaFleur said on January 3, via Packers senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz. “He’s been working with us similar to Saleh and the offense. He’s been working with the defense.”

Luke Getsy Returns to Help Packers After Rough Stints With Bears, Raiders

Getsy’s tenure with the Packers spanned multiple years and roles, culminating in his position as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2020 to 2021. During this period, he played a pivotal role in quarterback Aaron Rodgers securing back-to-back NFL MVP awards. The Packers’ offense thrived under his guidance, leading the league in scoring in 2020 with an average of 31.8 points per game, also setting an NFL record for red-zone touchdown efficiency at 80%.

In 2022, the Bears hired Getsy to be their offensive coordinator. In his inaugural season, the Bears led the NFL in rushing yards per game, averaging 177.3, and set a franchise record with 3,014 total rushing yards. Despite these achievements, the passing game struggled and he failed to tailor his gameplans to his players’ strengths, leading to his dismissal in January of 2024 after two seasons.

Shortly after, in February 2024, Getsy landed in Las Vegas after getting the OC gig for the Raiders. The Raiders’ offense underperformed, though, ranking 26th in points and 28th in yards by Week 9. This decline led to Getsy’s termination in November, marking one of the shortest tenures for an offensive coordinator in recent NFL history.

Whether Getsy returns to Green Bay in some capacity next season remains to be seen. But probably wouldn’t mind helping the Packers beat the Bears to put a small bow on his 2024 regular season.

A Quick Bears-Packers Game Preview

Green Bay’s offense, led by quarterback Jordan Love, has been effective this season, putting up 27.4 points per game. Much credit should go to LaFleur and running back Josh Jacobs who has 1,285 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Bears have faced plenty of challenges themselves, particularly with their offensive line’s lack of continuity. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled at times under persistent pressure, and the team’s rushing attempts have been both low and inefficient. Williams leads the league in sacks (67) and you can bet the Packers will be teeing up and taking off when game time hits.

The Bears will have to find ways to protect Williams to have any hopes of ending their season with an upset victory. Considering Chicago hasn’t beaten Green Bay since December, 2018, a win is beyond overdue.