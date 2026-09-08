Luther Burden Just Said What Bears Fans Were Already Knew About Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears fans have heard plenty of predictions about Colston Loveland heading into the 2026 season. Now one of his teammates is adding to the hype.

Luther Burden III recently praised Loveland while discussing what he expects from the second year tight end. According to CHGO Bears, Burden called Loveland “a problem” and said he believes Loveland is in for a breakout year.

For Bears fans who watched Loveland finish his rookie season, that probably sounds more like confirmation than a bold prediction…

The former #10 overall pick finished his rookie season with 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Bears in receiving yards. He also became the first Chicago rookie to lead the team in receiving yards since Willie Gault in 1983.

Loveland looked like a star down the stretch

Colston Loveland missed the Chicago Bears entire offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery, so it took some time before he looked comfortable in the offense.

Through six games in September and October, he averaged just 1.8 catches and 19.3 receiving yards per game without a touchdown… But over the Bears’ final 12 games, including the postseason, those numbers jumped to 4.9 catches and 65.8 yards per game with six touchdowns.

Then came the playoffs.

Loveland caught eight passes for 137 yards in Chicago’s Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, including several explosive plays that helped the Bears erase an 18 point deficit – He finished the postseason with 193 receiving yards in two games, the most by a rookie tight end in a single postseason since at least 1960.

Ben Johnson has already talked up Loveland’s consistency and growth entering Year 2. The Bears coach previously said Loveland is one of the most consistent young players he’s been around and explained that the tight end’s route tree has continued to expand.

That matters because Loveland’s rookie production came before he had a full offseason in Johnson’s offense. Now he has one.

The Bears could have a major weapon on their hands

The biggest reason to believe Colston Loveland can take another step is that his late season production wasn’t built on empty volume. He was making plays when the Chicago Bears needed them.

Caleb Williams is heading into his third season, Johnson is entering his second year as head coach, and the young core of the passing game remains intact.

The Bears lost DJ Moore in the offseason, which creates additional opportunities in the passing game so Loveland, Luther Burden and Rome Odunze are all expected to play major roles.

Loveland may actually benefit from having Burden and Odunze on the field with him.

Defenses can’t simply load up on the tight end if Chicago’s receivers are creating problems outside. And Loveland’s size and receiving ability give Williams a matchup he can exploit against linebackers and safeties.

Maybe calling Loveland a breakout candidate undersells what he already accomplished as a rookie. He led Chicago in receiving yards, produced six touchdowns and became one of Williams’ most trusted targets. The next step is figuring out just how high that production can go.

If Burden is right, Bears fans may be watching Loveland establish himself as one of the NFL’s better young tight ends sooner than expected.