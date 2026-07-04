There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden and his potential heading into Year 2.

Bears writer Gabby Hajduk wrote in an article back in May that Burden has ‘exhibited exponential growth,’ which was more than just his play on the field.

“In the five weeks since the start of the offseason program, Burden has exhibited exponential growth, from his daily mindset to his playmaking abilities on the field,” Hajduk wrote.

The hype has only grown since then, with ESPN’s Tyler Fulghum diving in on why he believes Burden will be a breakout star in 2026.

Ahead of Year 2, Luther Burden is Sending Bears Fans a Clear Message

Fulghum wrote more on how a combination of factors form a ‘tantalizing opportunity’ for Burden to enjoy a breakout season.

“Luther Burden III’s second season in Chicago sets up nicely for him to break out in a BIG way. Ben Johnson calling plays. Caleb Williams at the trigger. DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus out the door, leaving 150 vacated targets from last year. Rome Odunze’s altered bone structure in his foot being his ‘new normal.’ All these factors form a tantalizing opportunity for Burden to bust out.”

It’s one thing just to say someone is going to have a breakout season, but it’s another when the numbers back up the prediction.

“Had he reached qualifying thresholds, he would have ranked third among all WRs in yard per route run (2.92), behind only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Fulghum added. “Other rookies to post a YPRR north of 2.5 in the last decade include Nacua, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and Odell Beckham Jr.”

Burden Comments on Mindset Heading Into the 2026 Season

Despite racking up 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns after a slow start to his rookie season, Luther Burden knows he has to continue to put in the work behind the scenes.

“I was just trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, get more familiar with the playbook, make sure I come in comfortable, so I can play faster,” he said when asked what he’s done to put himself in a position to succeed during his sophomore season.

“I love football to death,” he added. “It’s my life.”

“Get a young man that’s hungry, that knows his ability, confident,” running back D’Andre Swift said. “Because every day he goes to work, he knows his ability, and it shows.”

After watching the Bears’ receiving core during the 2025 season, it feels like a safe bet to say Burden will be Caleb Williams’ No. 1 option. With the shiftiness he brings to the field, the elusiveness, and the big-play ability, it’s hard to think Burden won’t be the team’s top weapon on offense.

“I’m just locked in every single day,” Burden said. “Come here, ready to work, ready to get better, ready to get coached up, ready to win games.”

That’s what Bears fans like to hear.