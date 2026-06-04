Bears’ 2nd-Year Player Predicted for Breakout Star Turn in 2026

The Chicago Bears are unfortunately the subject of several predictions of regression during the upcoming campaign, but a few players appear destined to surge forward in their development and success, even if the team takes a step or two back in 2026.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III, the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, came on strong at the end of last season. DJ Moore is now a member of the Buffalo Bills and Burden has a year of experience in Ben Johnson’s offense under his belt, which should translate into more targets and a spike in traditional production to mirror Burden’s standout advanced metrics during his rookie year.

Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated became the latest analyst to officially hitch himself to the Burden bandwagon by predicting on Wednesday, June 3 that the 22-year-old will outshine every other wideout in his draft class — save one.

“Obviously, if Emeka Egbuka leads all NFL receivers in touchdown catches this year, Burden cannot best the former Ohio State standout in that category,” Orr wrote. “However, he will outpace Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden and Jayden Higgins in a star-cementing 2026 campaign.”

Luther Burden III Was Bears’ Best Pass-Catcher in 2025 Based on Advanced Metrics

Burden finished last season with 652 yards and two scores on 47 catches (60 targets) across 15 games played and five total starts. Assuming full health, Burden will probably start 17 games in 2026, which should boost his targets significantly.

And considering how valuable Burden was when quarterback Caleb Williams looked his way, a bump in targets is likely to equate to a meaningful leap in catches, yards and TDs.

Analyst Warren Sharp laid out on social media in early March just how much of a standout Burden was in 2025 compared to the rest of the pass-catchers on the Bears’ roster.

“Luther Burden’s stats last year among Bears WRs/TEs:

+0.52 EPA/target (#1)

56% success (#1)

10.9 yds/target (#1)

7.2 YAC/reception (#1)

86% accurate target catch rate (#1)

78% overall catch rate (#1)

25% target/route (#1)

He ranked #1 on the Bears in EVERY. SINGLE. METRIC,” Sharp wrote.

Colston Loveland Tracking as Potential All-Pro Tight End Next Season

What is so potentially scary about Chicago’s offense is that tight end Colston Loveland, a first-round pick in 2025, outperformed Burden in catches, yards and TDs as he transitioned into the team’s No. 1 option down the stretch.

From a purely tight-end perspective, Loveland was a top-10 player at a position exploding with importance heading into 2026, as most teams are looking to transition to more 12 and 13 personnel (two- and three-TE sets), which Johnson already uses more than almost anyone else in the league.

“#Bears rookie TE Colston Loveland among tight ends:

• 58 catches (13th)

• 713 receiving yards (9th)

• 6 touchdowns (T-8th)

• 36 first downs (T-9th)

• 83.1 PFSN TE Impact (6th)

• 81.1 PFF grade (6th)

• 0.591 EPA per target (2nd)

Already a top-10 tight end as a rookie,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron wrote in January.

Pro Football Focus predicted in May that Loveland has a legitimate chance to bust into the All-Pro ranks in just his second professional season. And from a purely analytical standpoint, Burden was a better player than Loveland when targeted during their rookie campaign.

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now, just how he’s approached his offseason,” Johnson said last week, per NFL.com. “It’s been electric.”