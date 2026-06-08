Bears WR Earns Major ‘Buy’ Label Ahead of Critical Year 2

The Chicago Bears made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason when they traded veteran wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

While the deal created a major void in Chicago’s passing attack, it may have also opened the door for second-year receiver Luther Burden III to emerge as a centerpiece of Ben Johnson’s offense.

At least one NFL analyst believes that’s exactly what could happen in 2026.

In a recent stock report on the top second-year wide receivers from the 2025 NFL Draft class, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton identified Burden as one of the biggest “buy” candidates entering the upcoming season. Moton pointed to a combination of coaching praise, roster changes and opportunity as reasons why Burden could be on the verge of a breakout campaign.

Bears’ Ben Johnson Sends Strong Message on Burden

Burden has already turned heads during offseason workouts, earning significant praise from first-year Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now,” Johnson told reporters during organized team activities, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “He’s been extremely coachable.”

That endorsement carries weight considering Johnson’s reputation as one of the league’s brightest offensive minds. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator helped develop several young playmakers and is expected to build Chicago’s offense around quarterback Caleb Williams and an emerging group of weapons.

Moton noted that Johnson’s comments are only part of the reason for optimism surrounding Burden. Opportunity may be the biggest factor working in his favor.

“The Bears traded wideout DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills,” Moton wrote. “He finished with the second-most targets (85) on the team last season.”

Those targets will need to go somewhere, and Burden appears positioned to receive a significant share of them.

Opportunity Could Lead to Breakout Season for Luther Burden

The Bears’ wide receiver room also enters 2026 with questions surrounding Rome Odunze’s health.

While Odunze has said he expects to be fully effective this season, he recently acknowledged that his foot injury from last year has left him dealing with a “different type of foot structure” as part of the recovery process.

Moton believes that situation could further increase Burden’s role within the offense.

“With the departure of Moore and Odunze working through lingering effects of a foot stress fracture, Burden could be the Bears’ No. 1 receiver in the upcoming season,” Moton wrote.

That’s a lofty projection for the former Missouri star, but it’s one that reflects the growing excitement around his development. Burden entered the NFL with expectations of becoming a dynamic playmaker, and early reports from Halas Hall suggest he’s taking meaningful steps forward heading into Year 2.

If Johnson’s praise proves accurate and Burden capitalizes on the opportunities now available, the Bears may have already found the next featured weapon in their offense.