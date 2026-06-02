Bears’ WR Luther Burden III and Girlfriend Kendall Announce Major Personal News

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has plenty of reasons to be excited entering his second NFL season.

However, one of the biggest developments in his life recently happened away from the football field.

Burden and his longtime girlfriend, Kendall Minglae, announced over the weekend that they are officially engaged after Burden proposed. The couple shared the news across social media, with Minglae posting behind-the-scenes photos from the special moment.

The engagement featured a romantic setup that included a heart-shaped arch made entirely of red roses, while Minglae proudly showed off her engagement ring in several photos. The celebration also included a heart-shaped cake decorated with white frosting and flowers that read, “She said yes.”

The announcement quickly generated excitement among Bears fans, many of whom have followed the couple’s relationship since Burden’s college days at Missouri.

High School Sweethearts Reach a Major Milestone

Burden and Minglae have been together since high school and have remained a constant presence in each other’s lives throughout his rise to football stardom.

The pair first publicly shared details of their relationship in 2023 and have continued documenting parts of their journey together through social media and their YouTube channel, Luther & Kenda.

As Burden developed into one of college football’s most explosive playmakers at Missouri before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick, Minglae remained by his side through every step of the process.

Now, after navigating high school, college, and Burden’s transition to the NFL, the couple is preparing for the next chapter of their lives together.

The engagement comes just months before Burden begins what many expect to be a pivotal sophomore season with the Bears.

The Viral Story That Made Bears Fans Love Their Relationship

Part of what has made Burden and Minglae such a popular couple among football fans is the now-viral story of how their relationship began.

During a video shared earlier this year, Minglae revealed that when the two first met, she knew virtually nothing about football. Burden decided to have a little fun with that fact.

“He told me he was a bench player when I met him,” Minglae recalled. “I said, ‘What position do you play?’ He said, ‘The bench.'”

Minglae later attended one of Burden’s games expecting to watch a reserve player. Instead, she witnessed a performance that immediately exposed the joke.

“He had like five touchdowns that game,” she said.

🚨🚨WILD🚨🚨 Luther Burden’s fiancée Kendall thought he was just the bench player when they met. “He told me he was a bench player when I met him… I said, ‘What position do you play?’ He said, ‘The bench.’ … he had like five touchdowns that game.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xiugfu2i7P https://t.co/D4g9Q7bLdh — MLFootball (@MLFootball) June 1, 2026

The story quickly spread across social media because of the contrast between Burden’s humble introduction and what Minglae soon discovered.

She quickly found out that he was actually one of the most talented wide receivers in the country.

Now, years later, the couple’s journey has come full circle. As Burden prepares for a crucial second season in Chicago, he will do so with a fiancée by his side and a wedding to look forward to in the future.