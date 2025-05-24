Bears’ Luther Burden III Shares Powerful Reflection on Adversity

When Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III recently returned to his childhood home in Missouri, it wasn’t just a visit, it was a journey back through the very adversity that shaped him. Driving by his old home, Burden offered a powerful reflection on the life he once lived.

“It can barely hold itself up,” he said regarding the house. “How it was when I lived there. Every day, it was a shootout. We’d go to sleep just listening to gunshots. My uncle died on the street on a drive-by. It was just so much other stuff going on at the time.”

Burden’s story isn’t just about talent, it’s about grit, survival, and refusing to give in to his situation.

From Chaos to College Football Spotlight

Growing up in St. Louis, Burden leaned on football, not just as a sport, but as an escape. It gave him structure, identity, and most importantly, hope. From a young age, his talent was undeniable, but his focus and work ethic were what truly separated him from the rest.

His high school career was nothing short of spectacular. As one of the top recruits in the country, Burden had his pick of powerhouse programs, from schools like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and many more. Ultimately, he chose to stay close to home and play for the University of Missouri, a decision that resonated deeply with him. He made an immediate impact, racking up 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns over three seasons. But Burden wasn’t just playing for himself, he was representing his community.

“Making a huge impact in my city and my home state, it was definitely a reason I wanted to stay home and stay close to my people.”

Burden quickly became the face of Missouri football, leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns and earning All-SEC honors. He became a beacon of resilience for kids in similar situations to his.

“That one of you guys can be next up,” Burden said at his youth football camp in his hometown of East St. Louis. “You don’t have to be the most privileged growing up so I just wanted to come here and give them hope.”

New City, Same Mission for Luther Burden III

With many projecting Burden to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he was surprisingly left out on Day 1. His response? A late-night practice session.

“I was pretty much fixing to get some work in while everybody was celebrating, Burden said after the first round concluded. “And I’m going to do the same thing tonight…the field’s an escape for me, always has been. I needed to hit the field to clear my head.”

Drafted with the 39th pick in the second round by the Bears, Burden’s mission is still the same: prove to himself and his community that a person’s situation can’t hold them down.

Burden joins a crowded wide receiver room behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze and will have to prove his worth once again. But with his determination and mindset, there’s no doubt Burden will be a star in the NFL.