Bears Receive Injury News Update Regarding WR Luther Burden

A scary moment occurred during practice on August 8th when Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden exited training camp with a lower body injury.

“On the final rep of red zone one-on-ones, Burden and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson got tangled up while the defensive back broke up a pass from Caleb Williams,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin wrote. “Burden walked gingerly toward the weight room under his own power but did not return to practice.”

Now, the team has received an update regarding Burden’s injury.

An Update on Luther Burden’s Injury

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Luther Burden suffered a groin injury and ‘should miss a little bit of time.’

“#Bears WR Luther Burden III suffered a groin injury recently in practice and should miss a little bit of time, source says. One to keep an eye on.”

Groin injuries are no joke. However, Rapoport putting “little bit of time” carries some weight, which should be good news for the Bears. The best course of action for Chicago is having Burden rest during the preseason and make sure he’s 100% healthy for Week 1’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Luther Burden – confirmed groin strain I’ve examined over 2000 NFL injuries here’s what they say about groin injuries in NFL WRs Avg 2 weeks missed with only 14% missing more than 5 weeks Relatively small re-injury risk upon return https://t.co/tpm6fHm2ml — Adam Hutchison (@TheRealAdam_H) August 9, 2026

“He’s gonna be fine,” wide receiver Jahdae Walker said. “He’s a dawg, so he’s gonna be back soon.”

Burden Sends Message on Upcoming Sophomore Season

For Burden, he’s setting the bar high in his sophomore season.

“I expect to have a good, explosive year. I feel like it’s going to be fun to watch. High explosive plays, making people miss, scoring touchdowns, winning games, having a lot of fun out there with my teammates.”

Jake Ciely of The Athletic labeled Burden as a breakout candidate, writing, “With Burden, we’re talking about a wideout with Garrett Wilson similarities, including an elite ability to find space in the defense, creating yards after the catch and elusiveness with the ball. Burden had a huge game against the 49ers in Week 17, which also came in the middle of a seven-game stretch (playoffs included) when he averaged over 6.5 targets. Head coach Ben Johnson said he’s ‘buying Luther Burden stock right now.’ If that doesn’t get you excited, well … we need to talk.”

Just a few days ago, Ben Johnson compared Burden to Amon Ra. St-Brown of the Detroit Lions, saying, “St. Brown in Detroit, who I have a strong affinity for, he plays the game the same way. I feel that from Luther. I know he wasn’t a full-time starter for us a year ago, but the snaps that he did have, he’s got that competitive edge and desire to be great. It’s carried over into the spring and summer as well. He’s been a regular in the building, working with our strength staff. He wants to be the most conditioned player on the team. Wants to be one of the strongest receivers on the team and just continues to soak in all the knowledge.”

He’ll be back and ready to become one of the league’s top wideouts soon enough.