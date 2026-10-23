Luther Burden Just Gave the Bears a Problem Ben Johnson Wants

The Chicago Bears may have discovered that their biggest problem at wide receiver is figuring out how to get Luther Burden III the ball more often. The second-year receiver exploded for 130 yards and a touchdown on four catches against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, and the reaction from quarterback Caleb Williams afterward was telling. Williams didn’t merely praise Burden’s big performance. He called him a “problem child” and made it clear he wants to keep finding ways to get the ball into his hands. That’s an intriguing development for a Bears offense that already has other playmakers to feed. Burden’s breakout raises a bigger question: Has he become too dangerous to remain an occasional weapon?

Luther Burden’s Breakout Has the Bears Rethinking His Role

Burden’s stat line against New England was eye-catching, but the way he produced those numbers made it even more interesting. All four of his receptions came in the first half, including a 24-yard touchdown on a screen pass with 21 seconds remaining before halftime. The play showcased exactly what makes him different: Once the ball reaches his hands, the defense has a problem.

The touchdown wasn’t simply a case of a receiver beating his man downfield. Chicago’s blockers created a path, Burden spotted the opening and accelerated through it. Head coach Ben Johnson highlighted that blocking when discussing the play after the game, praising the receivers and offensive linemen who helped spring Burden into the open field. The Bears’ postgame quotes show that Johnson noticed the collective effort as much as the finish.

That matters because Burden’s value isn’t limited to traditional receiver routes. He can turn a short throw into an explosive gain, making him particularly dangerous when Chicago gets the ball to him with room to run. His four catches produced 130 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per reception.

The challenge now belongs to Johnson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor. They have a receiver who can change a game on a handful of touches. The question is whether they can create more opportunities without taking the ball away from the other players who make this offense work.

Caleb Williams Is Making His Case for More Luther Burden

Williams’ comments after the win offered the clearest indication of how the quarterback views Burden. Calling him a “problem child,” Williams said, “we want to keep getting him the ball in his hands.” He also cited Burden’s perfect 17-for-17 receiving record on throws targeting him so far this season.

That is the kind of endorsement that matters. A receiver can have an impressive afternoon, but when his quarterback is openly talking about finding ways to involve him more, it suggests the performance is reinforcing something the offense already believes.

Williams also refused to take credit for the touchdown. He pointed instead to the blocking and Burden’s ability to catch the ball, get vertical and finish the play. That humility aside, the connection between the two is becoming increasingly important to Chicago’s offense.

Burden isn’t the only young player making noise. Rome Odunze remains a major part of the passing game, while tight end Colston Loveland has also shown he can deliver when called upon. The Bears need all of them. But the beauty of Burden’s skill set is that he can create explosive plays without requiring the offense to build every possession around him.

As NBC Sports’ interview with Burden illustrates, the receiver has been discussing his development under Johnson and his connection with Williams. Thursday’s performance gave that conversation a compelling new dimension.

Ben Johnson Has Been Betting on Burden for Months

Williams’ enthusiasm didn’t emerge out of nowhere. Johnson was praising Burden long before Thursday night’s breakout. In May, the coach said, “I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now,” after seeing the receiver’s improvement during the offseason program. Johnson pointed to his approach to practice, his finishing ability and the explosive plays he was producing.

At the NFL owners meetings in March, Johnson said he wanted to get the ball into Burden’s hands “as often as we possibly can.” The Bears’ official report made clear that the coaching staff already viewed him as a dynamic playmaker with outstanding yards-after-catch ability.

Now the production is catching up with the praise. That doesn’t guarantee Burden will suddenly receive a huge increase in targets every week, and one big performance doesn’t settle his place in the receiver rotation. But the combination of Johnson’s long-standing belief and Williams’ postgame comments makes this more than a one-night story.

The Bears have a young receiver who can turn ordinary plays into extraordinary gains. They don’t need to force-feed him the ball or redesign the offense around him. They do need to find ways to make opposing defenses account for him on every possession.

If Thursday was a glimpse of what Burden can become, Chicago may have found another weapon capable of making its offense far more dangerous. And if Williams gets his way, the “problem child” won’t be disappearing from the game plan anytime soon.