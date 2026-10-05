Bears’ Luther Burden III Calls Out Packers, CB Keisean Nixon as Rivalry Resumes

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers have perhaps the oldest and most bitter rivalry in the history of the NFL, which is a tradition that wide receiver Luther Burden III is happy to carry on as part of its newest chapter.

Burden spoke specifically to his high-profile back and forth with Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon last season, through which he helped establish the greater context of the Chicago-Green Bay beef in the era of Bears head coach Ben Johnson and starting quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Asked Bears WR Luthur Burden III about his interaction with Packers CB Keisean Nixon that went viral last season and the chipiness that comes with playing in this rivalry,” Nicholas Moreano of Bears Roundtable posted to X on Monday, October 5.

Asked Bears WR Luthur Burden III about his interaction with Packers CB Keisean Nixon that went viral last season and the chippiness that comes with playing in this rivalry. "I mean it's a rivalry game, so stuff can get out of hand or whatever the case may be, so I'm with it… https://t.co/rRC3uUL3PX — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 5, 2026

“I mean it’s a rivalry game, so stuff can get out of hand or whatever the case may be,” Burden responded. “So I’m with it all.”

Burden also noted the attitude that Johnson specifically has toward the Packers and how that translates to his players.

“I feel like he wants to beat them really bad, like everybody else in the room, every Chicago fan,” Burden said of Johnson, per Michael Dwojak of Bears Insider. “We just want to beat them real bad and make them quit.”

Bears Will Start Tyson Bagent Against Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 5

Chicago heads into Lambeau Field as a rare favorite, currently favored by three points to win even despite Williams sitting out the contest and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent starting amid a hostile road environment.

“Tyson will be the guy, and we’ll go forward from there,” Johnson said.

Williams, meanwhile, will miss his third straight game.

“Caleb Williams will not practice this week, per Ben Johnson, who still believes Williams is operating on a ‘week to week’ timeline as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported via X on Monday. “Johnson said Williams is doing well attacking his rehab.”

The Bears chose not to place Williams on IR two weeks ago, which indicates that the team thought at the time he would be back and ready by Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons at the absolute latest.

Johnson has all but confirmed that the worst-case scenario following the decision to forego IR after Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 2 is now the best-case scenario for the Bears and their third-year QB.

Packers Face Major Injury Concerns as Bears Showdown Looms

The Packers have a mountain of injury issues of their own to deal with, which is a major reason why Chicago has the gambling edge coming into a pivotal Week 5 contest.

Inside linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is out for the year after tearing his Achilles tendon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He joins right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele on the season-ending IR.

Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs is not back on the roster as the NFL continues mulling over how it will handle his off-field issues in a football context.

Defensive end Micah Parsons will not practice this week, per head coach Matt LaFleur, which means a return against the Bears is now out of the question.