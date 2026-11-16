The Chicago Bears received some encouraging news as they returned to practice on Monday following their bye week, with two young offensive playmakers back on the field. Wide receiver Luther Burden and running back Kyle Monangai both participated in practice, giving the Bears a reason for optimism as they prepare for their upcoming home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Bears reporter Michal Dwojak shared the latest practice update, which also included cornerback Tyrique Stevenson returning to practice. While there is still plenty of time left in the week to better understand both Burden and Monangai’s availability, seeing them back on the field (Dwojak posted video clips of them at practice) is an encouraging development for a Chicago team hoping to get healthier down the stretch.

Bears News: Chicago Gets Encouraging Update on Luther Burden and Kyle Monangai

It’s great to see both Luther Burden and Kyle Monangai back on the field, but participating in practice doesn’t necessarily mean both players will be available in Sunday’s game.

Burden still hasn’t been cleared by the NFL’s concussion protocol, and Monangai is dealing with a bad turf toe injury that hasn’t had a timetable for return.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson previously addressed Monangai’s lengthy absence, saying, “Each injury is a little bit different. “And you try to get a timeline, an approximation of what you think it could be, and some guys come back a little bit sooner, some guys take a little bit longer. Those toe injuries, those can be fickle at times, and that’s what this one’s proved to be.”

Toe injuries are challenging for running backs because of how much pressure and movement the position places on their feet. Having Monangai back at practice gives Chicago another reason to be optimistic, especially with the team hoping to have more depth in the backfield.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news for the Bears. There was a notable defender absent from practice on Monday — cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Kyler Gordon’s Absence Isn’t a Major Concern, Yet

With Burden and Monangai providing some positive news, Gordon’s absence from Monday’s practice is something worth monitoring.

The defensive back has dealt with injuries throughout his time in Chicago, but there’s no reason to assume the worst based solely on him not practicing on Monday.

Chicago just returned from its bye week, and the team has not yet provided an official explanation for Gordon’s absence. It is also worth noting that the Bears will not release their first official injury report till Wednesday.

For now, the biggest takeaway is that Chicago appears to be getting closer to having several important players available again.

The hope is that Burden, Monangai, Stevenson, and Gordon are all healthy and ready to suit up Sunday against the Saints.