Bears Announce Luther Burden III News Ahead of Week 1

The Chicago Bears just got the kind of Luther Burden III update they have been waiting for.

Burden missed the entire preseason after suffering a groin injury earlier this month, but the second year wide receiver appears to be moving in the right direction with the regular season now just two weeks away.

Following Chicago’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, head coach Ben Johnson was asked about Burden after seeing him work out before the game.

“He looks 100% to me,” Johnson said. That’s a pretty encouraging update for the Bears.

The Bears have been careful with him since he suffered the groin injury on Aug. 8, and there was never much reason to put him on the field for a preseason game if the goal was to have him ready for Week 1. Now, it looks like that plan is working.

Bears appear to have avoided a major Burden setback

When Luther Burden III first suffered his injury, the Chicago Bears said he was expected to miss the preseason but remained hopeful he would return for the regular season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

That was encouraging sure, but Ben Johnson’s wording at the time left some room for a little uncertainty. He said Burden would “hopefully” be ready for the start of the season, while other reports indicated he was expected to miss about a month.

The situation looks a lot better now. Burden returned to practice Wednesday and was able to get some work in before Saturday’s game. Johnson then gave the strongest update yet by saying the receiver looked 100%.

Of course, Johnson isn’t giving an official medical clearance. But considering Burden is back on the field and the head coach believes he looks fully recovered, there is plenty of reason for optimism heading into Week 1.

And the Bears really need him.

Luther Burden’s role could be much bigger

The Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore to Buffalo this offseason, leaving more opportunities available in the passing game alongside Rome Odunze and the team’s tight ends.

That puts Luther Burden III in a pretty good position heading into Year 2. The kid already showed flashes as a rookie. Now he has a chance to get himself a much larger role.

The Bears can get him back into the offense over the next two weeks and make sure he is comfortable with whatever role Johnson has planned for him. If he truly is back to 100%, there should still be plenty of time to get him ready for the Panthers.

A few weeks ago, there was at least some uncertainty about whether Burden would be ready for the opener. Now his head coach is saying he looks completely healthy after seeing him work out in person.

The Bears still have to get through the final stretch of preparation without another setback, but everything is pointing toward Burden being available when Chicago opens the season against Carolina on Sept. 13.

For a team expecting the young receiver to take a major step forward, that’s exactly where they want him.