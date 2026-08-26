Bears Get Good News on WR Luther Burden Amid Injury Questions

Chicago Bears starting wide receiver Luther Burden III has taken a meaningful step forward in his injury recovery ahead of the team’s 2026 preseason finale.

According to Kaitlin Sharkey of WGN-TV Chicago, Burden returned to practice for the Bears on August 26 for the first time since injuring his groin during August 8’s session.

“Good news for the Bears, Luther Burden was back at practice today for the first time since suffering a groin injury on August 8,” Sharkey wrote Wednesday on X, including practice footage. “Darnell Wright was also back after leaving yesterday’s practice early.”

Bears Still Eyeing Week 1 Return for Luther Burden

Roughly two and a half weeks ago, Burden went down hard in a Saturday practice after tangling up with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during one-on-one drills and limped off the field before the start of team drills. He did not return for the rest of practice.

Afterward, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported that Burden had suffered a groin injury and would miss “about a month” as he recovered; though, he added that the team was hopeful that he would return in time for Week 1’s season opener on September 13.

That Burden has already returned to practice — albeit for a light session on Wednesday — is a strong sign that he remains on track to suit up against Carolina in Week 1.

Burden will likely have a few more hurdles to clear before the Bears are ready to green-light him to play against the Panthers, but he will have a little more than two weeks of practice to ramp back up into a comfortable range. The Bears also avoided putting him on an injury list, meaning he can play as soon as the team medically clears him.

Luther Burden Poised to Break Out for Bears in 2026

Burden should have all the runway he needs to launch his NFL breakout with the Bears during the 2026 season, especially if he returns to the lineup without delay for Week 1.

While Burden emerged as one of the most efficient rookie wide receivers in the league in 2025, he finished with a modest 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns on 60 receiving targets over 15 games as the Bears distributed the wealth in the passing game. His role also expanded as the season progressed and he absorbed more of the offense.

In Year 2, though, Burden is well situated to take his game to the next level. He is the No. 2 receiver — or the 1B receiver to Rome Odunze’s 1A — on the depth chart following the offseason departure of veteran DJ Moore. The 22-year-old has also impressed both his coaches and quarterback Caleb Williams throughout the lead-up to the new year.

“He makes the first guy miss, every time,” Williams said about Burden in the first week of camp in late July. “That’s his trait. He catches everything — easy passes, hard passes. He’s a friendly receiver to the QB. His route running and things like that are super friendly. When you put the ball in his hands, he makes the first player miss quite often.”

So long as Burden gets his health in check, the red carpet could be laid out for him.