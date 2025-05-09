Bears Sign 6’2″ Safety to Push Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard

The Chicago Bears are heading into the 2025 NFL season without selecting a safety in the draft, a move that raised some eyebrows across the fanbase and media alike. On the surface, this might not seem surprising, considering the team already has two proven starters in Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard. But digging deeper, the decision becomes more puzzling.

Brisker, while highly talented, has dealt with a concerning pattern of injuries, particularly multiple concussions over the past three seasons. Byard, now 31, enjoyed a strong rebound season in 2024 after a disappointing stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s undeniably on the back end of his career. Adding to the uncertainty, both players are entering the final year of their contracts, raising questions about the Bears’ long-term plans at the position.

Yet, despite bypassing the position in the draft, Chicago quietly made an intriguing post-draft addition by signing undrafted LSU safety Major Burns, a player who might end up pushing Brisker and Byard for snaps sooner than expected.

First Look at Major Burns

Bears senior writer Larry Mayer offered some early insights on Burns’ profile:

Appeared in 44 games with 33 starts in five seasons at Georgia (2020) and LSU (2021-24), registering 209 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions—one of which he returned 17 yards for a touchdown—and 11 pass breakups … In 2023, established career high with 93 tackles … Last year produced 47 tackles … Graduated last December with degree in sport administration.

In terms of athleticism, Burns posted a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 8.23, ranking him 220th out of 1,236 strong safeties measured between 1987 and 2025, a sign of impressive measurables and testing results.

At 6’2″ and 200 pounds, Burns not only has ideal size but also brings proven production and leadership to the table. He set a personal best with 14 tackles in LSU’s win over Wisconsin in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, capping off a solid college career. While he faces an uphill battle to secure a spot on the 53-man roster, the Bears saw enough potential to take a chance on his development.

It’s Time to Have a Discussion on Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker

The reality is that Chicago’s safety room is solid for now, but the long-term outlook is filled with uncertainty.

Byard enjoyed a resurgence at free safety last season, tallying 130 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception after a rocky stretch with the Eagles last season. The question is, will the Bears re-sign him after next season?

On the other hand, Brisker unfortunately suffered a season-ending concussion in Week 5’s victory against the Carolina Panthers, but this isn’t the first concussion Brisker has suffered with the Bears.

He’s suffered a concussion in each season since 2022, and this last one was brutal. “There’s not a number on concussions,” Brisker told Kyle Odegard of Casinobeats.com. “It doesn’t say if you get five (your career is over). I know people who probably had, what, six, seven concussions right now in the league that are playing and got paid. So there’s not a number on the concussion. It’s just how you feel, where your brain health is, and I’m in a great spot.”

Regardless, it’s worrisome to have a player suffer the number of concussions Brisker has since joining the Bears in 2022. He’s a great player on the field, but if he can’t suit up for a full season, that opens the door for players like Burns to take advantage.

There are a ton of questions to ask regarding the future at safety for the team, but adding a massive athletic safety like Burns should make Bears fans feel a little more optimistic for the future.