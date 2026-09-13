Bears Rookie Malik Muhammad Is Giving Chicago a Kyler Gordon Problem

The Chicago Bears expected Malik Muhammad to get his chance eventually. They probably did not expect him to make Kyler Gordon’s return this interesting.

Muhammad, the Bears’ fourth round pick out of Texas, has taken advantage of Gordon’s absence all offseason. On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, he took that opportunity to another level.

@davebftv highlighted Muhammad’s first half performance, noting that the rookie had already recorded an interception and two pass breakups. That kind of impact is exactly what Chicago needed from Muhammad, but it also creates a much more interesting problem for the Bears moving forward.

Gordon remains the established player at nickel. Chicago gave him a three year, $40 million extension last year for a reason, and when healthy, he has proven capable of being one of the team’s most important defensive backs.

The problem is that Gordon has struggled to stay healthy.

He played just three games last season because of groin and calf injuries and began this season on the physically unable to perform list with another calf issue – That means he cannot return until after the first four games, and general manager Ryan Poles said earlier this month that the team does not have a firm timetable for his return.

Now Muhammad is making the decision a lot harder.

Muhammad was supposed to be the temporary answer

The Chicago Bears did not draft Malik Muhammad 124th overall with the expectation that he would immediately replace Kyler Gordon.

But with Gordon unavailable, Muhammad started getting first team reps at nickel during training camp. The Bears eventually carried him on the initial 53 man roster, and reports indicated he had put himself in position to start at nickel in Gordon’s absence. That was the logical move.

Gordon was unavailable. Muhammad was a talented rookie who needed reps. The Bears needed somebody to play the position. But Muhammad has continued giving the coaching staff reasons to keep him involved.

Then came Sunday. An interception and two pass breakups in the first half is the kind of performance that changes the conversation. Suddenly, Muhammad isn’t simply the guy filling in for Gordon. He’s a rookie making plays.

Chicago may have to find room for both

This is where the situation gets interesting for the Chicago Bears.

Kyler Gordon returning should still be viewed as good news – But if Malik Muhammad keeps playing like this, the Bears have to find a way to keep him on the field.

That could mean more snaps at outside corner. Muhammad played primarily outside during his college career, and Chicago has already given him opportunities there. If he proves he can handle the nickel while also showing he can play outside, Allen suddenly has a versatile young defensive back who can move around the secondary.

It could also put some pressure on the rest of the cornerback room.

Jaylon Johnson remains the clear anchor of the group. Tyrique Stevenson was already facing competition for his role after an inconsistent 2025 season. Clark Phillips III was added in the trade that sent Gervon Dexter to Atlanta and can also play inside or outside.

There are only so many snaps to go around. That is a much better problem for Chicago to have than the one it appeared to be facing earlier this summer.

The Bears entered training camp trying to figure out how to survive without Gordon. They now have a rookie who looks increasingly capable of making his absence less painful.

And if Muhammad continues producing, Gordon’s eventual return could force Chicago to make a decision it probably did not expect to face when the season began.

The Bears may have found another starting caliber corner. That would make it awfully difficult to take him off the field.