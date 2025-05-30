NFL Ironman Reflects on Future, Bears Culture & QB1

At 41 years old and finishing up his 19th season in the NFL, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis isn’t ready to close the book just yet. Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, the only remaining player from the 2006 draft shared several nuggets on his future plans and thoughts on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Marcedes Lewis Eyes 20th NFL Season: “Still Doing My Thing”

Lewis, who is still a free agent, made it clear he still brings value to any locker room or offense willing to give him a shot. Despite being the oldest player at his position, he played a meaningful role with the Bears last season as both a player and a mentor. Over the last two years in Chicago, Lewis recorded five receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown, not the greatest numbers, but his value goes far beyond the box score.

“I’m still playing almost 30 percent of the plays now, and it’s not as if I’m just this old guy and I can’t stay healthy,” Lewis said. “I think I’ve missed something like 18 games in 19 years. Durable, I’m still doing my thing. I still practice hard. I’m still a student. I’m learning.”

That student mentality is part of what has sustained Lewis’ longevity. He emphasized that his growth mindset and daily work ethic are what keep him “locked in.”

“If you don’t humble yourself and stay hungry to learn, even after 19 years, you don’t last,” Lewis said.

Support for Caleb Williams and Praise for the Bears Organization

Lewis took time to reflect on the Bears’ culture and his belief in Williams.

“From the top to bottom, it’s one of the better organizations that I’ve been a part of and been able to experience as far as the energy,” Lewis said regarding the Bears.

That energy, Lewis explained, is part of why he would be excited to return to Chicago, especially to continue to help mentor the team’s new franchise quarterback. But he also shared his disappointment over a recent revelation that no one was watching film with Williams.

“Disappointed. I feel like, you know, you draft a guy No. 1 overall, that kind of talent, you’re essentially giving him the keys to the organization. I just feel there’s a responsibility there…coaching, teaching, making sure that this player has everything he needs to develop in a way that you leave nothing unturned.”

Adams asked if him knew about the lack of support for Williams, and Lewis said he was caught off guard. “I was definitely surprised by it. How it works around the building is you’re in your position groups the most. You see each other in passing and getting in the locker room…but you spend the most time with your position coach and your group.”

While unaware it was happening at the time, Lewis was confident that the issue wouldn’t repeat itself. “Now that guys are aware of it in that building, it’s not going to repeat itself for sure.”

Lewis added that he’s developed a really good relationship with Williams and has faith in him to take that next step in the NFL. “Caleb and I have developed a really good relationship over this last year…he’s a guy that wants to be great, he’s a guy that can admit that he doesn’t know it all, and what I told him is, ‘In most situations, not just football, you have to learn how to become an active listener…’ Being an active listener is super important, and I think that’s going to be essential to take his game to the next level.”

As the Bears usher in a new era behind Williams, voices like Lewis carry added weight. Whether or not the Bears re-sign him, Lewis’ message underscores the importance of intentional leadership and development, both on and off the field.

“I’m blessed to have 19 amazing years,” Lewis stated.

He’s enjoyed an amazing career, and whether on the field as a mentor or on the sideline as a leader, Lewis has made it clear: he still has something left to give.