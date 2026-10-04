Marcus Davenport Bears Debut: Game Day Reunion With Dennis Allen

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears elevated defensive end Marcus Davenport from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Most fans had forgotten he was even on the roster. The move looks routine on paper — a standard gameday elevation alongside cornerback Nick McCloud, made necessary after left tackle Braxton Jones landed on injured reserve with a knee injury. But the player’s history, and one specific coaching relationship, make this more than a typical depth move.

Marcus Davenport’s Bears Debut Comes After a Month-Long Wait

This will be Davenport’s first appearance in a Bears uniform. The 2018 first-round pick — No. 14 overall, acquired by New Orleans in a trade up with Green Bay — has 25 career sacks across eight NFL seasons, with his best football coming early in his career. The last three years have been defined almost entirely by injuries: just 3.5 sacks combined with Minnesota and Detroit, with dozens of missed games along the way. Chicago signed him August 17, cut him at final roster cuts, and quietly stashed him on the practice squad so he could ramp up on his own timeline. A month and a half later, that patience is paying off with a real roster spot for Sunday.

The Dennis Allen Connection Behind Marcus Davenport’s Bears Debut

The real reason this opportunity exists sits in the defensive meeting room. Davenport’s best season came in 2021 under Dennis Allen, who was New Orleans’ defensive coordinator at the time. That year, Davenport posted career highs of 39 tackles and 9.0 sacks in just 417 snaps — a near-breakout campaign that ended up cut short by pectoral and shoulder injuries. Allen has coached this player at his absolute peak and knows exactly what he looked like when healthy. That familiarity is the whole bet here: a low-risk, high-familiarity rotational piece rather than a gamble on an unknown commodity.

Why the Timing Lines Up for a Limited Role

Availability has been Davenport’s real obstacle, with significant missed time in 2023, 2024 and 2025 covering ankle, triceps, shoulder and chest injuries. Most teams had moved on from him. Chicago’s situation is different because the ask is different — the Bears don’t need 60-plus snaps a game, just rotational pressure behind Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker. In shorter bursts, within a scheme he already knows, the physical demand on his body drops considerably.

There’s added urgency elsewhere on the roster that makes depth additions like this one matter more than usual. Jones isn’t eligible to return until Nov. 2 against Seattle, which means Chicago is leaning on Theo Benedet at left tackle in the meantime, with Jordan McFadden or a Joe Thuney move to tackle as the fallback plans if that doesn’t hold. The Bears’ own release framed Davenport’s elevation as a standard practice squad move, reverting after Sunday — but with multiple positions thin at once, every healthy body matters more than the transaction wire suggests.

What Marcus Davenport’s Bears Debut Means Going Forward

No one is projecting a return to double-digit sacks. The only real question is whether his body can hold up in a part-time role long enough to provide useful pressure off the edge. The Bears didn’t make noise about this move — they just added a name most people had forgotten. Whether it becomes a helpful rotational piece or a short-lived experiment starts getting answered today.