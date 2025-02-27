Former Bears HC Gets Terrible News In Offseason Report After Players Speak Out

Hi, Subscriber

The Chicago Bears are at one of their most optimistic points of the past decade.

They have the former #1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, going into his second year, after a difficult but very promising rookie season; and a offensively-minded whizz kid in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, as their new head coach.

However, things did not feel this good for much of the 2024 season, as fans let their frustrations towards former head coach and ex Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, be known.

And it seems as if the exasperation with the head coach did not stop with the fanbase, as it turns out that the team’s players were not particularly happy with their former HC, who was fired mid-way through the 2024 season after another major clock-management fumble.

Eberflus Given Brutal Feedback From Players

In the NFLPA yearly “report card” , where players from each team anonymously give feedback on 11 different issues, varying from the capabilities and quality of the dieticians, to the team facilities to the treatment of family on game days – and of course, the head coach.

Eberflus ranked dead last in the opinions of how his players viewed him, 32nd out of 32 teams, with players concerned about his ability to take on board feedback and his ability to manage time.

“59% of Bears players feel their former head coach Matt Eberflus was efficient with their time, a rank of 30 out of 32”, the report states, followed by, “The players reported that Eberflus was moderately receptive to locker room feedback on the team’s needs, ranking him 31 of 32 head coaches in the league.

Eberflus was one of only three coaches to get a “C” grade, with the other coaches – somewhat surprisingly – being the Cleveland Browns‘ head coach, Kevin Stefanski; and recently-fired Jacksonville Jaguars HC (and former Super Bowl winner) Doug Pederson; both of whom have been generally thought of as popular, players’ coaches.

One of the only records Eberflus managed to achieve in Chicago was obtaining the worst ever record in one-score games, at 5-19, or just under 21% – an almost comically low win-rate – so it figures that he will not exactly go down as one of the franchise’s great leaders.

Bears Fans Rip Into Eberflus After Report Card News

Given his rock-bottom popularity in the city of Chicago, it adds up that many media members and fans jumped in with no hesitation to clown their former head coach online.

Now the Bears have their new head coach, who is making jibes of his own. And Eberflus, for what its worth is still very much present in the league, currently serving as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

