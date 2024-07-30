Bears Linked to Trade for Disgruntled $22.5 Million Pass Rusher

The Chicago Bears may still have a veteran trade option available to them if the New England Patriots do not make progress with disgruntled former Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon and his contract demands in the coming weeks.

Judon’s contract dispute with the Patriots took a turn for the worse earlier this week. The four-time Pro Bowler had previously said he planned to play out the final year of his contract despite not liking the terms and the under-market-value $6.5 million base salary owed to him in 2024, but things seemed to change at July 29’s practice.

On Monday, Judon showed up for the first day of padded practice without his pads and sat off to the side watching the other pass rushers work through drills. Cameras then appeared to capture him having animated discussions with both head coach Jerod Mayo and top executive Eliot Wolf that ended with him leaving the practice field.

The following day, Judon did not show up for July 30’s practice; though, it is unclear whether Judon decided he would not attend or the Patriots told him not to show up.

Either way, Judon’s contract standoff with the Patriots has intensified trade rumors about the 31-year-old pass rusher. And if the Patriots cannot remedy the situation, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Bears are a top landing spot for him.