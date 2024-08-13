Bears Trade Pitch Lands $6.5 Million Pro Bowler for Picks Package

The Chicago Bears did not make the high-end pass-rushing upgrades that many expected they would during the 2024 offseason, but there is still time for that to change amid trade rumors about New England Patriots star Matthew Judon.

Judon caused a stir in the early weeks of Patriots training camp, briefly holding in and getting into a heated on-field exchange with head coach Jerod Mayo before returning to practice last week. Despite returning, though, the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher is still seeking a new contract that would pay him more than his $6.5 million salary in 2024.

In the meantime, the Patriots have received trade inquiries about Judon from “multiple teams” as his stalemate with the team continues, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While the NFL insider did not confirm which teams showed an interest, the report itself lends credence to the rumors that New England could deal him before the new season.

Should the Patriots validate those rumors and place Judon on the trade block, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Bears “could be suitors” to add him to their rising defense in 2024 and pitched them packaging two draft picks in a trade to pry him away.

Bears Receive: Edge Matthew Judon Patriots Receive: 2025 Fifth-Round Pick, 2026 Fourth-Round Pick

“Adding Judon as a high-end complement to [Montez] Sweat could transform the Bears from playoff hopefuls to legitimate NFC North threats,” Knox pitched on August 12. “Chicago may opt for Judon over [Haason] Reddick since his price point may be lower. “Judon is 31 and coming off a season-ending biceps tear. The rebuilding Patriots may also be more open to a package centered exclusively around draft capital.”

Matthew Judon Trade Could Mirror Keenan Allen Deal

The pros and cons of the Bears trading for Judon are relatively straightforward. He is a prolific pass rusher who tallied 28 sacks, 132 pressures and 120 tackles combined in his last two healthy seasons in 2021 and 2022, but he is also nearly 32 and wants a raise.

The Bears have made similar moves in the past, though. The trade for Sweat comes to mind as an example of their willingness to pursue upgrades at defensive end, but the better comparison might be their offseason deal for wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Bears traded one of their two 2024 fourth-round pick to acquire Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers on March 14, putting aside the fact that he would turn 32 before the start of the 2024 season and instead investing in his career-long productivity. The Bears also made the move knowing Allen came with a pricey $23.1 million cap hit in 2024.

Now, in fairness, Allen had a much better season than Judon in 2023 with a career-high 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games. The Bears also felt that Allen’s experience and mentorship could prove invaluable to Caleb Williams.

Judon, however, is not far removed from his own career-best season in 2022 when he finished with 15.5 sacks. He had also notched four sacks, five tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits in the first four games of 2023 before tearing his bicep in Week 4.

The Bears would still have to make sure the cost for Judon aligns with their needs at the position, but it is not unreasonable to think they could take a swing on a 32-year-old as productive as him if they believe he can bring an Allen-esque spark to their defense.

‘No Concern’ Montez Sweat Won’t be Ready for Week 1

The Bears may still explore the trade market for additional pass-rushing help, but they also got some good news about their current star — Sweat — at August 13’s practice.

On Tuesday, Sweat returned to practice in a limited capacity for the Bears and took part in some of the team’s individual drills as part of his ramp-up process. The 27-year-old had not practiced since the end of July after sustaining a minor unspecific injury that kept him from doing much more than stretching and rehab work during training camp.

While Sweat is still in the process of working back to full participation, Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington said the team doesn’t have “any concerns” about whether he will be healthy enough to suit up for Week 1’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“I don’t have any concerns as far as his readiness and availability on Week 1,” Washington said on August 13. “Montez was out today [on the practice field]. He’s taken a step toward getting back to practice in a limited basis. He was able to do some individual [drills] and he’s making progress and trending in the right direction as far as getting 100% healthy.”