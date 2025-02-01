Bears Sign Wide Receiver, Return Specialist Away From Lions

The Chicago Bears already poached former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, and the team hasn’t stopped farming the NFC North Division’s top outfit since.

On the final day of January, Chicago agreed to a reserve/futures contract with now former Lions wide receiver and return specialist Maurice Alexander Jr. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston reported the news via X.

“[Bears] sign Maurice Alexander to reserve-future deal,” Wilson wrote Friday.

Alexander, 28, spent the past three seasons with Detroit — mostly on the practice squad. However, he has seven games of NFL action on his resumé. Over that span Alexander has caught a single pass for 7 yards, returned 6 kickoffs to the tune of 146 yards and amassed 42 yards across 4 punt returns.

While his statistical production leaves a considerable amount to be desired, namely experience, Alexander won league honors for his work as a kick returner in the USFL back in 2022. He was also an All-Conference punt returner (Conference USA) as a member of Florida International in 2018.

Bears Linked to Lions Offensive Lineman Kevin Zeitler

The Bears may well continue to use Johnson’s connections in Detroit to try and bring some of the winning in the Motor City down to the Windy City over the coming months.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested on Friday that the team consider offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, who played one season with the Lions in 2024.

Detroit’s offense has flourished, largely, because of a powerful offensive line capable of winning in both the passing and running games. It’s a luxury the Bears don’t currently have,” Knox wrote. “Adding Kevin Zeitler, who started 16 games for the Lions in 2024, would be a strong first step.”

Bears Also Interested in Chiefs Star Guard Trey Smith

The biggest mark against Zeitler, who earned Pro Bowl honors with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, is his age/wear and tear.

He will play next season at 35 years old, and it will be the 14th professional campaign of his career. That said, Zeitler has missed just six starts in the last 10 seasons and has proven highly reliable over that decade-long stretch.

Chicago is also among the top candidates to make a play for Kansas City Chiefs star guard Trey Smith who is almost 10 years Zeitler’s junior, made his first Pro Bowl in 2024 and will start in his third consecutive Super Bowl eight days from now.

However, Smith will be among the most sought after free agents on the market come March, assuming he doesn’t extend with the Chiefs before then. Kansas City is likely to do what it can to keep the former sixth-round pick in-house in 2025 and beyond, though his price tag could easily extend upwards of $20 million annually.

Should the Bears pry Smith away from the two-time defending champs in free agency, that wouldn’t necessarily preclude them from pursuing Zeitler. Teven Jenkins, Chicago’s top offensive lineman in 2024, is headed to free agency as his rookie deal is up.

The Bears have not yet extended Jenkins, which means it is likely they will need to find two new starting guards before training camp. The team has three draft picks between Nos. 10-41 to work with, though inking a reliable and quality veteran like Zeitler to a short-term deal remains a reasonable strategy in 2025.