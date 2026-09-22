Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Supports Bears’ Caleb Williams Amid Injury Backlash

Just about everyone is being vocal online about Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams and the emotion he showed after going down with a hamstring injury in Week 2’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is coming to Williams’s defense.

There are people on both sides: defending Williams and arguing he might not have known the severity of the injury, or that he was upset he could have scored a touchdown if he hadn’t gone down on that run, and others making fun of him, saying he’s dramatic and not mentally tough.

Well, Crosby spoke on his podcast The Rush With Maxx and shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Williams’ reaction to his injury.

Maxx Crosby Showing Support For Caleb Williams

Maxx Crosby is sending love to Caleb Williams and explains how pulling a hamstring during a game could initially feel worse than it is.

“Caleb, obviously we send our wishes,” Crosby said. “Hopefully everything’s smooth and it’s nothing serious. But everyone has an opinion about ‘Oh why do you react this way to this certain type of thing?’ He might never pulled a hammy in his life and nobody. …I’ve had one hammy thing a while back and like that s*** will freak you the f*** out when it first happens. So in his head, you’d probably imagine like, oh s***. Something really bad just happened and you have all these emotions and things going on. So you know, it’s part of the game and that’s how it is. But we, at the Rush, we send love to Caleb and we know he’ll bounce back.”

Regardless of how people feel, the good news is Williams isn’t expected to miss a huge chunk of time, and the hope is he’ll be 100% healthy and ready to go at least by Week 5 when Chicago travels to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Former Players Chime in on Williams’ Injury

It’s not just Maxx Crosby that’s coming to the defense of Caleb Williams either.

Former Bears Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long commented on the situation, saying, “Nobody understands how much a guy like Caleb loves the game, his team and the city that calls him theirs. When you go down and you know you’re INJURED there is a certain intensity of emotion that hits you. All of your immediate goals and plans are derailed: that causes emotion.”

Former quarterback Ben DiNucci also shared his thoughts, which garnered some attention on X:

“For anyone calling Caleb Williams soft please respectfully stfu. You have no idea the training and preparation these guys put their bodies through to be able to go out there every weekend and be at their best. The raw emotion is coming from a place of uncertainty that everything you’ve worked for could be taken from you. Miss me with all the bs.”

For now, the Bears will be without Williams, but head coach Ben Johnson knows he’ll be back sooner than most people would expect.

“He’s right now working through every avenue that he’s got available to get back on track here. We’ll see what that looks like. Here’s what I know. This guy’s a little bit different than the average human being. I said that last night, I’ll double down on that.”