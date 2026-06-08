Bears Receive Significant Maxx Crosby Trade Hope Amid Latest ESPN Prediction

The Chicago Bears‘ biggest unanswered question entering the 2026 season remains the edge rusher position opposite Montez Sweat.

Despite concerns surrounding the group, general manager Ryan Poles did not make a major addition during the offseason, opting instead to rely on a collection of young and unproven options.

While head coach Ben Johnson has expressed confidence in the players already on the roster, one new prediction from ESPN suggests the Bears could eventually revisit a blockbuster move for a familiar target.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano recently identified Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby as a potential in-season trade candidate and named the Bears among the teams that could emerge as suitors if the five-time Pro Bowler becomes available ahead of the trade deadline.

The prediction offers new intrigue for a Bears team that previously explored the possibility of acquiring Crosby before his anticipated move to Baltimore fell apart.

ESPN Predicts Bears Could Re-Enter Crosby Conversation

According to Graziano, the timing of any potential Crosby trade is a key factor.

“Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he’s going to get traded at all, we’re probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline,” Graziano wrote.

He then listed several contenders that could emerge as logical destinations should Crosby once again hit the market.

“If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again.”

The prediction is noteworthy because Chicago’s edge-rushing situation remains one of the roster’s biggest question marks.

The Bears are counting on Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Shemar Turner to provide production opposite Sweat, but all three carry varying levels of uncertainty entering the season.

If the Bears are competing for a playoff spot and the pass rush struggles to generate consistent pressure, a proven difference-maker like Crosby would quickly become a dream option.

Ryan Poles Previously Confirmed Bears Interest

The Bears have never hidden the fact that they at least explored a Crosby trade when the opportunity first surfaced.

Earlier this offseason, Poles acknowledged that Chicago investigated whether a deal made sense.

“I’ve said before we’re always going to monitor every situation,” Poles said. “Sometimes it fits and it works with what you’ve got going on in terms of resources (salary cap, draft pick compensation), sometimes it doesn’t.”

Poles added that the Bears “checked into it” and had discussions regarding Crosby before ultimately moving in another direction.

For now, Crosby remains with the Raiders as he works his way back from a knee injury that reportedly contributed to Baltimore backing away from a trade.

However, Graziano’s prediction suggests the story may not be over.

If Crosby proves healthy and the Raiders struggle once again, the Bears could find themselves revisiting one of the biggest trade possibilities in the NFL before the 2026 deadline.