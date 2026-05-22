Bears Reenter Maxx Crosby Trade Conversation Amid New Blockbuster Proposal

The Chicago Bears just cannot seem to escape Maxx Crosby trade speculation.

Even after the Las Vegas Raiders failed to finalize a blockbuster deal that would have sent Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this offseason, the Bears continue surfacing as one of the most logical landing spots for the five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher.

And with Chicago still carrying a major team weakness at pass rush, the rumors are not going away anytime soon.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport added more fuel to the fire this week by proposing a trade package that would send Crosby to Chicago in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

The proposal immediately sparked discussion among Bears fans because it checks a lot of boxes for both sides.

Chicago is trying to capitalize on what many believe is a rapidly opening Super Bowl window under Ben Johnson, while the Raiders remain stuck in a long-term rebuild after another disappointing season.

Davenport summed up the situation bluntly.

“Despite a clear need at edge-rusher, the Bears did little in free agency or this year’s draft to address the position,” Davenport wrote. “Crosby is saying all the right things, but there is no way his relationship with a team that shut him down against his wishes last year and then tried to trade him to Baltimore is perfectly harmonious.”

Bears’ Pass Rush Questions Continue to Linger

The Bears have publicly expressed confidence in their current pass rush group, but outside of Sweat, there are still major unknowns.

Chicago largely avoided making a major investment at edge rusher this offseason, instead betting on internal development and improved coaching under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. That strategy has left many wondering whether Ryan Poles could eventually pivot if the defense struggles to consistently pressure quarterbacks early in the season.

That uncertainty is exactly why Crosby speculation keeps resurfacing.

Ben Johnson even acknowledged earlier this offseason that the Bears explored adding impact talent but had to weigh the long-term implications.

“We’re always looking to add dynamic players,” Johnson said. “But what you have to look at is the long-term vision. What’s your philosophy this year versus five years down the road?”

For now, Chicago appears comfortable rolling into the season with its current roster.

But if the Bears emerge as legitimate contenders by the trade deadline while the Raiders are once again buried in the AFC standings, the pressure to make an aggressive move could quickly intensify.

Raiders’ Situation Could Keep Door Open for Bears

Crosby’s situation in Las Vegas remains one of the NFL’s more fascinating storylines.

The Raiders already attempted to move him once before Baltimore reportedly backed out due to concerns surrounding Crosby’s recovery from knee surgery. That failed deal only created more questions about his long-term future with the organization.

While Crosby has publicly remained supportive of the Raiders, it is difficult to ignore the reality of where both franchises currently stand.

Chicago believes it can compete now. Las Vegas appears years away from seriously contending.

As Davenport noted, “the return for Crosby may never be better than what it is right now if the Ravens are right about his knee.”

That reality likely prevents the Bears from fully disappearing from the rumor mill anytime soon, especially if their pass rush becomes a major issue once the season begins.